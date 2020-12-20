North American Allowance Results Dec. 20

RP, 8TH, ALW, $38,675, 3YO/UP, 6F, 12-19.

3—

WELDER, g, 7, The Visualiser–Dance Softly, by Tiznow. O-Ra-Max Farms LLC, B-Center Hills Farm (OK), T-Theresa Sue Luneack, J-David Cabrera, $25,024.

7—

Share the Upside, g, 5, Maclean’s Music–Mystic Silver, by Silver Deputy. O-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (J G Sikura) and Windsor Boys Racing, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (ON), $6,783.

2—

Direct Dial, h, 5, Too Much Bling–Fast Find, by Mineshaft. ($105,000 ’16 TEXAUG). O-WS Farish, B-W S Farish (TX), $3,731.