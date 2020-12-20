North American Allowance Results Dec. 20

|AQU, 7TH, AOC, $84,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 12-20.
|1—
|ZOOMER, g, 4, Curlin–Rasindy, by A.P. Indy. O-Alex Kazdan, B-Robert E Low & Lawana L Low (KY), T-Robert P. Klesaris, J-Luis Cardenas, $46,200.
|2—
|Per Capita, c, 4, Tapit–Successful Outlook, by Orientate. ($325,000 2020 FTKHRA). O-Red Oak Stable (Brunetti), Brant, Peter M and Gainesway Stable (Antony Beck), B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd (KY), $16,800.
|6—
|Someday Jones, h, 7, Smarty Jones–Last Toots, by Concern. O-Krakow Racing, LLC and America’s Pastime Stables, B-Patricia L Chapman (PA), $10,080.
|Winning Time: 1:52 1/5 (ft)
|AQU, 9TH, ALW, $72,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 12-20.
|8—
|JEMOGRAPHY, g, 4, Big Brown–Liza Lu, by Menifee. ($22,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Windylea Farm, LLC, B-Golden Goose Enterprise (NY), T-Mark A. Hennig, J-Dylan Davis, $39,600.
|3—
|Bustin Timberlake, g, 3, Bustin Stones–Amulay, by It’s No Joke. O-Roddy J Valente, B-R J Valente (NY), $14,400.
|9—
|Leap to Glory, g, 5, Outflanker–Leaping Lady, by Mass Media. O-Brian and Kerry Novak, Inc, B-GeeZee Stable LLC (NY), $8,640.
|Winning Time: 1:12 3/5 (ft)
|AQU, 2ND, AOC, $69,840, 2YO, F, 6F, 12-20.
|6—
|ROSSA VELOCE, f, 2, Girolamo–Spuntastic, by Hard Spun. ($12,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Blue Streak Racing, LLC and Handal, Raymond, B-John Scott Rogers (NY), T-Raymond Handal, J-Manuel Franco, $39,600.
|4—
|Secret Love, f, 2, Not This Time–Exotic Design, by A.P. Indy. ($19,000 ’19 OBSOCT; $270,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Nedlaw Stable and Morton, Tobey L, B-Sequel Stallions NY & Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings, LLC (NY), $14,400.
|2—
|Miss Comedian, f, 2, Bodemeister–Stowe White, by Not for Love. ($25,000 ’19 FTNAUG). O-Harold Lerner LLC and Nehoc Stables, B-Joanne T Nielsen (NY), $8,640.
|Winning Time: 1:13 (ft)
|LRL, 8TH, ALW, $57,162, 3YO/UP, 7F, 12-20.
|5—
|OXIDE, g, 3, Golden Lad–Silver Ashlee, by Red Bullet. ($50,000 ’18 FTMOCT; $120,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Now Or Never Stable, B-Dark Hollow Farm (MD), T-Lacey Gaudet, J-Alexander Crispin, $31,122.
|2—
|In the Loop, g, 4, Super Saver–Jenny’s Rocket, by Mr. Greeley. ($150,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-No Guts No Glory Farm and Gould, Jr, Gene, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $8,820.
|1A—
|Royal Crusader, g, 6, Giant Oak–Royal Sweetpea, by Favorite Trick. ($4,500 ’14 KEENOV; $5,500 ’15 FTKOCT). O-Carmen Micucio, Jr, B-Robert Landry & Glenna Laureano (KY), $4,620.
|Winning Time: 1:23 2/5 (ft)
|LRC, 8TH, AOC, $50,728, 3YO/UP, 1M, 12-20.
|8—
|ROYAL ACT, c, 3, American Pharoah–True Feelings, by Latent Heat. ($500,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-C R K Stable LLC, B-Stonehaven Steadings (KY), T-Peter Eurton, J-Abel Cedillo, $28,800.
|7—
|Go Daddy Go, g, 4, Scat Daddy–Going to Kukaro, by Speightstown. ($160,000 ’17 KEESEP; $200,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Jay Em Ess Stable, B-Breffni Farm (KY), $9,600.
|5—
|Margot’s Boy, g, 3, Clubhouse Ride–Margot Machance (GB), by Creachadoir (IRE). O-Alfred Pais, B-Alfred a Pais (CA), $7,488.
|Winning Time: 1:36 1/5 (ft)
|FG, 6TH, ALW, $48,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 12-20.
|4—
|BIBLEMAN, g, 3, Greeley’s Galaxy–Just Alex, by Afternoon Deelites. ($37,000 2019 ESLTYO). O-Winalot Racing, LLC, B-Gerald L Averett (LA), T-Ron Faucheux, J-Carlos L. Marquez, $28,800.
|5—
|Nunc Pro Tunc, g, 5, Private Vow–All Attitude, by Citidancer. ($23,000 2017 ESLTYO). O-Diamond Racing, Inc and Springrun Thoroughbred Stables, LLC, B-JRita Young Thoroughbreds, LLC (LA), $9,600.
|2—
|Saintsgotrobbed, g, 3, Flashpoint–Gatorize, by Exploit. O-Gessler Racing, LLC, B-Gessler Racing, LLC (LA), $5,280.
|Winning Time: 1:11 2/5 (gd)
|GP, 9TH, AOC, $40,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 12-20.
|6—
|SCAR, g, 3, Kantharos–Miss Match, by Mr. Greeley. O-Dig That Mine, LLC and Klesaris, Steve, B-Arindel (FL), T-Steve Klesaris, J-Edgard J. Zayas, $24,000.
|7—
|Nacho Papa, g, 4, Brethren–Cartia, by Empire Maker. O-Arindel, B-Arindel (FL), $8,400.
|2—
|Green Mansions, g, 6, Kantharos–Jungle Love, by Friendly Lover. ($4,000 ’15 OBSAUG). O-Joker Racing LLC, B-Carolin Von Rosenberg DVM (FL), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:36 3/5 (ft)
|GP, 10TH, AOC, $40,000, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 12-20.
|2—
|THE VIRGINIAN, g, 3, Prospective–Pentelicus Gold, by Pentelicus. ($210,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-David Pollard, B-Ocala Stud (FL), T-William J. Hickey, J-Paco Lopez, $24,000.
|5—
|Station Rock, g, 5, Biondetti–Bling Bling Girl, by Texas Glitter. ($16,500 ’15 OBSOCT). O-William Tharrenos, B-Jimmy B Randolph & Myra Hill (FL), $8,400.
|7—
|Kyle, g, 7, Saint Anddan–Kitty Kitty Kitty, by Wildcat Heir. O-Moshe Mark, B-Mr & Mrs Guadalupe Olvera (FL), $4,000.
|Winning Time: :56 1/5 (fm)
|RP, 8TH, ALW, $38,675, 3YO/UP, 6F, 12-19.
|3—
|WELDER, g, 7, The Visualiser–Dance Softly, by Tiznow. O-Ra-Max Farms LLC, B-Center Hills Farm (OK), T-Theresa Sue Luneack, J-David Cabrera, $25,024.
|7—
|Share the Upside, g, 5, Maclean’s Music–Mystic Silver, by Silver Deputy. O-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (J G Sikura) and Windsor Boys Racing, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (ON), $6,783.
|2—
|Direct Dial, h, 5, Too Much Bling–Fast Find, by Mineshaft. ($105,000 ’16 TEXAUG). O-WS Farish, B-W S Farish (TX), $3,731.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)
|RP, 5TH, AOC, $38,250, 2YO, F, 6 1/2F, 12-19.
|4—
|GREEN EYED BELLE, f, 2, Pollard’s Vision–Jealous Ellis, by Ocean Terrace. O-Harmony Stable LLC, B-Harmony Stable LLC (OK), T-Boyd Caster, J-Richard E. Eramia, $21,921.
|5—
|Ekati’s Hit, f, 2, Tale of Ekati–High Price Hit, by Concord Point. O-C R Trout, B-C R Trout (OK), $8,407.
|1—
|Long Gone Okie, f, 2, Excaper–Fine Okie, by Blumin Affair. O-Richter Family Trust, B-Richter Family Trust (OK), $4,913.
|Winning Time: 1:18 4/5 (ft)
|TP, 7TH, AOC, $28,410, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 12-19.
|8—
|EAGLE SONG (IRE), c, 4, No Nay Never–Al Ihsas, (IRE), by Danehill. (240,000EUR ’17 GOFORB; 160,000gns ’18 TATHIT). O-Red Baron’s Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC, B-Lynch Bages & Rhinestone B/Stock (IRE), T-William Morey, J-Santiago Gonzalez, $12,600.
|3—
|Secretary At War, g, 6, War Front–Ballet Pacifica, by Minardi. O-Southwest Racing Stables and Lewis, Steve H, B-Mr Joseph Allen LLC (KY), $8,000.
|4—
|Jareth, g, 6, Hard Spun–Another Romance, by Saint Anddan. ($3,000 2019 KEEAPR; $21,000 2020 FTKFEB). O-Rory M Barron, B-Gunpowder Farms LLC (KY), $4,000.
|Winning Time: 1:17 (ft)
|TP, 5TH, AOC, $25,355, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 12-19.
|7—
|BOA NOVA (IRE), g, 4, Zebedee (GB)–Jebel Musa (IRE), by Rock of Gibraltar (IRE). (19,000EUR ’16 GOFNOV; 68,000GBP ’17 GUKAUG; 35,000gns 2018 TATHIT). O-Southwest Racing Stables Inc, B-Zalim Bifov (IRE), T-Genaro Garcia, J-Rodney A. Prescott, $11,400.
|12—
|Caramelito, g, 3, Medaglia d’Oro–Caramel Snap, by Smart Strike. ($77,000 2020 FTKHRA). O-Macieriello, Patrick, Taylor, Mark, Tackitt, Jason, Marasa, William and Ackerman Thoroughbreds, B-Godolphin (KY), $7,000.
|11—
|Scabbard, g, 3, More Than Ready–Cowgirl Mally, by Gone West. O-Joseph W Sutton, B-Joseph W Sutton (KY), $3,120.
|Winning Time: 1:17 1/5 (ft)
|TAM, 8TH, ALW, $21,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 12-20.
|4—
|CURLY RUTH, f, 3, Curlin–Rutherienne, by Pulpit. ($275,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Green Lantern Stables LLC, B-Payson Stud, Inc (KY), T-Arnaud Delacour, J-Hector Rafael Diaz, Jr., $12,900.
|6—
|Stormy D, f, 4, Will Take Charge–Stormy Dixie, by Stormy Atlantic. ($100,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-John Rigattieri, B-Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY), $4,300.
|*1—
|Three Quarter Time, f, 4, Tiznow–Zinzay, by Smart Strike. ($200,000 ’16 KEENOV). O-Glen Hill Farm, B-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY), $2,150.
|Winning Time: 1:43 2/5 (fm)
|***Pugilist finished third but was disqualified and placed fifth.
