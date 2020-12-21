North American Allowance Results Dec. 21

RP, 9TH, ALW, $35,775, 3YO/UP, 6F, 12-21.

*7—

EUROMANTIC, g, 3, Euroears–Saka, by Air Commander. O-Bar VH Ranch, B-Theresa Hanson (OK), T-Victor Hanson, J-Floyd Wethey, Jr., $22,023.

6—

Hansens Mischief, c, 3, Into Mischief–Palomanegra, by Grand Slam. O-Danny R Caldwell, B-Kendall E Hansen, MD Racing, LLC (KY), $5,966.

8—

Oh What Luck, g, 5, Lookin At Lucky–Oh What a Feeling, by Dixieland Band. ($22,500 ’16 OKCAUG). O-Bryan Hawk, B-Center Hills Farm (OK), $4,931.

Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)