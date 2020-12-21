North American Allowance Results Dec. 21

|RP, 5TH, ALW, $38,250, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 12-20.
|11—
|EUTYCHIA, f, 4, Itsmyluckyday–Serene Serena, by Beau Genius. O-Steven M Asmussen, B-Robert Lewis & Rosalie Smith (OK), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Kevin Roman, $21,972.
|9—
|Tesuque, f, 4, Paddy O’Prado–Jill Marie, by Proud Accolade. O-Cowboy Stables LLC, B-Cowboy Stables,LLC (OK), $8,424.
|7—
|Hunny Hush, f, 3, Caleb’s Posse–Kiss Me Chocolate, by Evansville Slew. O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Gedda Quinonez & Monty Penney (OK), $4,922.
|Winning Time: 1:04 3/5 (ft)
|RP, 9TH, ALW, $35,775, 3YO/UP, 6F, 12-21.
|*7—
|EUROMANTIC, g, 3, Euroears–Saka, by Air Commander. O-Bar VH Ranch, B-Theresa Hanson (OK), T-Victor Hanson, J-Floyd Wethey, Jr., $22,023.
|6—
|Hansens Mischief, c, 3, Into Mischief–Palomanegra, by Grand Slam. O-Danny R Caldwell, B-Kendall E Hansen, MD Racing, LLC (KY), $5,966.
|8—
|Oh What Luck, g, 5, Lookin At Lucky–Oh What a Feeling, by Dixieland Band. ($22,500 ’16 OKCAUG). O-Bryan Hawk, B-Center Hills Farm (OK), $4,931.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)
|***Hansens Mischief finished first but was disqualified and placed second.
|DED, 7TH, AOC, $32,400, 3YO/UP, 7F, 12-21.
|6—
|VICE VERSA, g, 4, Speightstown–Deja Vu, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Wiest, Lana, Ryan, Jason and Marriott, Randy, B-Peter E Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), T-Robertino Diodoro, J-Ry Eikleberry, $18,600.
|7—
|Guitarzan, g, 4, Star Guitar–Tax Rob, by Artax. O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-H Allen Poindexter (LA), $7,600.
|4—
|Cantrell Hill, g, 4, More Than Ready–A Bit of Humor, by Distorted Humor. ($105,000 ’16 KEENOV; $535,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Maggi Moss, B-Eureka Thoroughbred Farm (KY), $3,410.
|Winning Time: 1:26 1/5 (ft)
|MVR, 3RD, ALW, $29,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 12-21.
|5—
|MOBIL SONG, f, 3, Mobil–Lite Medley, by Lite the Fuse. O-Shane Meyers, B-Steve Palinkas (OH), T-Shane Meyers, J-Luis Raul Rivera, $17,400.
|6—
|Justa Cowgirl, f, 4, Western Pride–Senorita’s Secrets, by Sea of Secrets. O-Poole, Joseph M and McCall, Richard H, B-Troy J Gayheart (OH), $5,800.
|2—
|Pistol Packin Bos, m, 5, Mobil–Missy Bos, by Political Folly. O-Mary L Hurley, B-Mary Hurley (OH), $2,900.
|Winning Time: 1:15 3/5 (sy)
|ZIA, 5TH, ALW, $26,000, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 12-21.
|3—
|DAUX, g, 4, Abstraction–Thibodaux, by Early Flyer. O-Sours, James and Marr, Teresa K, B-Michael C Stinson (NM), T-Joel H. Marr, J-Luis A. Fuentes, $15,600.
|7—
|Franchise Tagged, g, 3, Attila’s Storm–Streakin Excess, by In Excess (IRE). ($50,000 ’18 RUIAUG). O-Rushing, Ted, Owens, Lee, B4 Farms, LLC, Davis, Beaux and Doby, Dale Alan, B-Brad King & Todd Fincher (NM), $5,200.
|2—
|Charlie Comanch, g, 3, Shame On Charlie–Katie Murphy, by Northern Afleet. O-James McLain, B-James McLain (NM), $2,600.
|Winning Time: 1:15 2/5 (ft)
|MVR, 2ND, ALW, $21,200, 3YO/UP, 6F, 12-21.
|3—
|KHALFANI, g, 4, Blame–Frio Town, by Kerosene. ($20,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Irish Charm Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Bryant H Prentice III (KY), T-Gary L. Johnson, J-Sonny Leon, $12,720.
|1—
|Winchester Limit, g, 5, Shackleford–Walton Place, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Khadeem Galloway, B-T/C Stable, LLC (KY), $4,240.
|4—
|Tio Perico, g, 3, El Padrino–Naushon, by Yes It’s True. ($5,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-DaCosta, Jason and Calypso Stable, B-Equivine Farm LLC (PA), $2,120.
|Winning Time: 1:13 1/5 (sy)
|MNR, 8TH, ALW, $19,392, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 12-21.
|6—
|GLITZY GALA, m, 5, Orientate–Global Gala, by Distorted Humor. O-J Michael Baird, B-J Michael Baird (WV), T-J. Michael Baird, J-Yuri Yaranga, $11,716.
|8—
|Lady Licious, f, 4, Bobalicious–Ladys Case Load, by Gold Case. O-Hi-Rock Stable, B-Hi-Rock Stable (WV), $4,040.
|5—
|Quick Energy, m, 5, Unbridled Energy–Crimson Dancer, by Crimson Classic. O-Meghan H Marshall, B-Williams Racing Corp (WV), $2,020.
|Winning Time: 1:07 (sy)
|MNR, 2ND, ALW, $16,910, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 12-21.
|8—
|LIAM’S LOOKOUT, f, 3, Liam’s Map–Stormy B, by Cherokee Run. ($100,000 ’18 FTKJUL; $75,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Marc Detampel, B-Hunter Valley Farm (KY), T-Jeff C. Runco, J-Luciano Hernandez, $10,324.
|2—
|Angle of Attack, f, 3, Maclean’s Music–Bourbon Warfare, by Colonel John. O-Coleswood Farm, Inc, B-Coleswood Farm, Inc (WV), $3,560.
|4—
|Palace Duchess, f, 3, Palace–Livia B, by Jolie’s Halo. ($33,000 ’18 KEEJAN). O-Dreamfields, Inc, B-Denise Purvis & David Purvis (KY), $1,780.
|Winning Time: 1:06 1/5 (sy)
