North American Allowance Results Dec. 22

DED, 7TH, ALW, $31,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 12-22.

8—

ASHLEY’S NEW SHOES, f, 4, Declaration of War–Escape Act, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($30,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Haras Jockey (KY), T-Karl Broberg, J-Timothy Thornton, $18,600.

9—

Aura, f, 4, Midnight Lute–Spirit, by Indian Charlie. O-Peter E Blum Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Peter E Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $6,200.

10—

Seven Jewels, f, 4, Big Brown–Falling Star, by Too Much Bling. ($10,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Norvin Maldonado, B-W S Farish (NY), $3,410.