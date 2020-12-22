North American Allowance Results Dec. 22

|PRX, 9TH, ALW, $54,450, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 12-22.
|3—
|KOAN, g, 6, Zensational–Tease, by Crowd Pleaser. ($30,000 ’15 FTMOCT). O-FF Racing Stables, B-EQB Inc (PA), T-Felix L. Flores-Coba, J-Gerardo Milan, $37,800.
|2—
|Infuriated, g, 5, Big Drama–Lake Louise, by Devil His Due. O-Christopher McCarthy, B-Harold L Queen (FL), $9,000.
|6—
|Whistling Birds, c, 4, Jimmy Creed–Unshuttered, by Unbridled. ($50,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Bran Jam Stable and Clark, David W, B-Pinnacle Farms Bloodstock LLC (NY), $4,950.
|Winning Time: 1:43 4/5 (sy)
|RP, 9TH, ALW, $31,650, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 12-22.
|1—
|SHWEET PERSUASION, g, 6, Discreetly Mine–One Fine Shweetie, by Shuailaan. ($48,000 ’15 IOWOCT). O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Gary E Lucas & Linda Woods (IA), T-Karl Broberg, J-Roberto Morales, $18,000.
|6—
|Humor Controller, c, 3, Distorted Humor–Peppy Rafaela, by Bernardini. ($225,000 ’17 KEENOV; $350,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Phoenix Thoroughbred, LTD, B-Frank T Batten & Distorted Humor Syndicate (KY), $6,000.
|3—
|Dak Da Man, g, 4, Mucho Macho Man–Mountain Rose, by Distorted Humor. O-Cisper Racing, B-Cisper Racing (OK), $4,950.
|Winning Time: 1:44 1/5 (ft)
|DED, 7TH, ALW, $31,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 12-22.
|8—
|ASHLEY’S NEW SHOES, f, 4, Declaration of War–Escape Act, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($30,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Haras Jockey (KY), T-Karl Broberg, J-Timothy Thornton, $18,600.
|9—
|Aura, f, 4, Midnight Lute–Spirit, by Indian Charlie. O-Peter E Blum Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Peter E Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $6,200.
|10—
|Seven Jewels, f, 4, Big Brown–Falling Star, by Too Much Bling. ($10,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Norvin Maldonado, B-W S Farish (NY), $3,410.
|Winning Time: 1:21 1/5 (ft)
|MVR, 6TH, ALW, $30,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 12-22.
|4—
|SPEAK LIGHTLY, f, 3, Mr Speaker–Stella Girl, by Bellamy Road. O-Ruberto Racing Stable, Inc, B-Mr & Mrs Louis Ruberto Jr (OH), T-Louis V. Ruberto, Jr., J-T. D. Houghton, $18,300.
|1—
|Sally Strong, f, 3, Strong Mandate–Tantamount, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-John J Sugar, B-John J Sugar (OH), $6,100.
|7—
|My Belle Michelle, m, 6, Lewis Michael–Dirty Shame, by Aeneas. ($7,500 ’15 FTKOCT). O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Connie Snyder & Richard Snyder (OH), $3,050.
|Winning Time: 1:13 2/5 (sy)
|RP, 8TH, ALW, $30,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 12-22.
|2—
|DIXIE MO, f, 3, Uncle Mo–Winnie Dixie, by Dixie Union. O-Darren Fleming, B-Mrs Fitriani Hay (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Stewart Elliott, $18,000.
|5—
|Dutch Treat, m, 5, Double Irish–Final Bel, by Idabel. O-D D Stables LLC (Donna Clark), B-Shortleaf Stable (AR), $6,000.
|4—
|Come On Sweet Pea, f, 4, Kela–Pink Martini, by Pikepass. O-Sweet LLP, B-Dorothy Erban (MN), $3,300.
|Winning Time: 1:44 3/5 (ft)
|ZIA, 10TH, ALW, $27,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 12-22.
|2—
|TIGHT FITTIN JEANS, f, 3, Shame On Charlie–Curvy Kitten, by Ministers Wild Cat. O-Green, Greg, Green, Delinda M and O’Connor, Corie, B-Greg Green & DeLinda Green (NM), T-Greg Green, J-Alfredo J. Juarez, Jr., $16,500.
|6—
|Pink Sky, m, 5, Red Sky Dubai–Pink Blanket, by Da Stoops. O-Stable H M A, B-Stable HMA (NM), $5,500.
|7—
|Sky Vue, f, 4, Indian Firewater–I Zia Ghost, by Ghostly Moves. O-Clay Harris, B-Clay A Harris (NM), $2,750.
|Winning Time: 1:02 3/5 (ft)
|ZIA, 5TH, ALW, $25,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 12-22.
|8—
|STRAWBERRY WHISKY, g, 3, Fusaichi Zenon (JPN)–Strawberry Pet, by Petionville. O-Bernabe L Montoya, B-Michael Weatherly (NM), T-Celio E. Trujillo, Jr, J-Jimmy Ray Coates, $15,000.
|3—
|Hennessy’s Squirt, g, 4, Unbridled Trust–Hannah Hennessy, by Roll Hennessy Roll. O-Mary Lee Pinkerton, B-Mary Lee Pinkerton (NM), $5,000.
|6—
|Comet Causey, g, 4, The Way Home–Shine Miss Comet, by Comet Shine. O-Susan Vescovo, B-Susan K Vescovo (NM), $2,500.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
