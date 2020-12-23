North American Allowance Results Dec. 23

|PRX, 9TH, ALW, $41,750, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 12-23.
|6—
|INFORMATIVE, c, 3, Bodemeister–Lucky Black, by Hard Spun. ($15,000 ’18 KEEJAN; $25,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Trin-Brook Stables, Inc, B-Rose Hill Farm & John Trumbulovic (KY), T-Uriah St. Lewis, J-Frankie Pennington, $24,600.
|4—
|Jerome Avenue, g, 4, Speightstown–Disturbingly Hot, by Unbridled’s Song. ($170,000 ’17 KEESEP; $170,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Bing Cherry Racing, Inc, B-Machmer Hall (KY), $8,200.
|2—
|Milton the Monster, c, 3, Jack Milton–Raging Storm, by Unbridled Energy. ($42,000 ’17 KEENOV; $45,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Brittingham, Robert, Wasserson, James and Vega, Richard, B-Pope McLean, Marc McLean & Pope McLeanJr (KY), $4,510.
|Winning Time: 1:43 1/5 (my)
|GP, 8TH, AOC, $41,400, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 12-23.
|2—
|RECODED, f, 3, Honor Code–Rehocracy, by Adhocracy. ($150,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-Hatfield Stables and Hatfield, Rod, B-Nursery Place, Donaldson & Broadbent (KY), T-Michael A. Tomlinson, J-Julien R. Leparoux, $24,000.
|7—
|Heiressindy, f, 3, Take Charge Indy–Bridled Heiress, by Wildcat Heir. O-My Purple Haze Stables, B-Purple Haze Stable (FL), $9,800.
|1—
|Global Ambition, f, 3, Ghostzapper–Judy Legend, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Marquis, Charles K and Behrendt, John T, B-Ashview Farm & Colts Neck Stables (KY), $4,000.
|Winning Time: 1:37 3/5 (ft)
|GP, 9TH, AOC, $40,000, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 12-23.
|6—
|SHAMROCKET, c, 3, Tonalist–Zehoorr, by Storm Cat. ($130,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Donegal Racing, B-Rustlewood Farm, Inc (FL), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $24,000.
|9—
|My Point Exactly, g, 8, Concord Point–My Golden Quest, by Coronado’s Quest. ($65,000 2014 OBSAPR). O-Sargent, Michele and Sargent, Lawrence E, B-Quarter Pole Enterprises LLC (FL), $8,000.
|8—
|Freedom Matters, g, 5, Stroll–Merryvale, by Bertrando. O-Four Horsemen’s Ranch, B-Four Horsemen’s Ranch (FL), $4,000.
|Winning Time: 1:35 3/5 (fm)
|DED, 7TH, ALW, $36,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 12-23.
|3—
|DIVA’S RANSOM, m, 7, Regal Ransom–Wine Diva, by Pine Bluff. O-Kevin Patrick Oberg, B-Becky Winemiller (LA), T-Gary J. Husak, J-Jansen Melancon, $21,600.
|2—
|Cool Spring, m, 5, Concord Point–Thistle Bear, by Gators n Bears. O-Sandy Badeaux, B-Tigertail Ranch (LA), $7,200.
|8—
|Charzee Baby, m, 6, Custom for Carlos–Hurry Up Rosemary, by Exchange Rate. O-Jason S Guidry, B-Earl Hernandez, John Duvieilh &Keith Hernandez (LA), $3,960.
|Winning Time: :59 2/5 (ft)
|MVR, 2ND, ALW, $29,000, 2YO, F, 6F, 12-23.
|1A—
|SOMUCHSUGAR, f, 2, Texas Red–Philadelphia Gold, by Touch Gold. O-Charlie J Williams LLC, B-Sheltowee Farm, Michael E Evans II &Travis A Evans (OH), T-Silvano M. Gonzalez, J-Jose A. Bracho, $17,400.
|6—
|A Smile a Day, f, 2, Itsmyluckyday–Sara’s Smile, by Tale of the Cat. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-R Gorham & Mast Thoroughbreds LLC (OH), $5,800.
|4—
|Wine Me Up Baby, f, 2, Kantharos–Thus, by Tiznow. ($10,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Sheltowee Farm, B-K C Garrett Farm (OH), $2,900.
|Winning Time: 1:13 4/5 (gd)
|ZIA, 7TH, ALW, $25,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 12-23.
|7—
|RED CLOUD EXPRESS, f, 3, Indy Express–Snowdrop, by Beau Genius. ($6,000 ’18 RUIAUG). O-Teed Off Stable LLC, B-Double Eagle Ranch (NM), T-Nancy Summers, J-Duane Lee Sterling, $15,000.
|6—
|Datils Native Lady, f, 3, Laugh Track–Diamond Bracelet, by Metfield. ($5,000 ’18 RUIAUG). O-Dick Wellborn, B-Mike Abraham (NM), $5,000.
|5—
|Rational d’Oro, f, 3, Musaiter–Rational Thinker, by Diabolical. O-Lonnie H Vaughn, B-Joann Wilson (NM), $2,500.
|Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (ft)
|MVR, 5TH, ALW, $21,200, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 12-23.
|6—
|MS. MALEVOLENCE, f, 3, Violence–Parvati, by Dixieland Band. ($30,000 ’17 KEENOV; $55,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Chelsey Coady, B-Barbazon Racing & Beclawat Stables (FL), T-Chelsey Coady, J-Sonny Leon, $12,720.
|1—
|Mrs. Robinson, f, 4, Animal Kingdom–Hug Doc, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($6,500 ’17 FTKFEB). O-Dave Casalinova, B-Godolphin, Spruce Lane Farm,Valerie Calcott Stevens, et al (KY), $4,240.
|5—
|Reign Showers, f, 3, Empire Maker–Kickin’ the Clouds, by Dixieland Band. O-Patricia Pavlish, B-Patricia Pavlish (KY), $2,120.
|Winning Time: 1:14 2/5 (gd)
|MNR, 6TH, ALW, $19,392, 3YO/UP, 6F, 12-23.
|3—
|HIGH PROOF, g, 3, Bourbon Courage–Lulu Quatorze, by Louis Quatorze. ($60,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Grit to Glory Racing, LLC, B-Martha Mallicote (FL), T-Thomas L. Van Berg, J-Luis H. Colon, $11,716.
|1—
|Bankx Turbo, g, 4, Turbo Compressor–Lady Untouchable, by Untuttable. O-Virginia Demczyk, B-Mighty White Stallion LLC (FL), $4,040.
|2—
|Kitten’s Man, c, 3, Hampton Court (AUS)–Shining Kitten, by Kitten’s Joy. O-Kathy Thomas, B-SFSG RACING LLC (KATHY THOMAS) (KY), $2,020.
|Winning Time: 1:12 1/5 (my)
|MNR, 8TH, ALW, $19,392, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 12-22.
|2—
|PAGAN SMART, g, 5, Smarty Jones–Pagan Love, by Pentelicus. O-Ernest F Wills, III, B-Nancy Camp (WV), T-Anthony M. Rideoutt II, J-Guillermo Rodriguez, $11,716.
|1—
|Strong Heart, g, 3, Amwaal–Wild Heart, by El Corredor. O-Royal Oak Farm, B-Jennifer Ann Johnson & Jerry Johnson (WV), $4,040.
|3—
|Jackzilla, g, 4, Machen–B J’s Estercita, by Yonaguska. O-J Michael Baird, B-J Michael Baird (WV), $2,020.
|Winning Time: 1:07 1/5 (sy)
|MNR, 6TH, ALW, $17,444, 2YO, F, 5 1/2F, 12-22.
|4—
|JASMINE CHIEFTAIN, f, 2, Bold Chieftain–Deputy Miss, by Posse. O-Scott Herbertson, B-Scott Herbertson (CA), T-William E. Morey, J-Charle Oliveros, $10,324.
|6—
|Lichita, f, 2, Cinco Charlie–Cactus Cocktail, by Cactus Ridge. ($1,000 2020 FTKFEB). O-Alexis Gorostieta, B-Lynden Branch & Dr James P Morehead (KY), $3,560.
|7—
|Tourrista, f, 2, Tourist–Carrington Event, by Street Boss. O-Chapman, James K and Camperlengo, Vanessa, B-St Simon Place (KY), $1,780.
|Winning Time: 1:07 4/5 (sy)