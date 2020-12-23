North American Allowance Results Dec. 23

MVR, 2ND, ALW, $29,000, 2YO, F, 6F, 12-23.

1A—

SOMUCHSUGAR, f, 2, Texas Red–Philadelphia Gold, by Touch Gold. O-Charlie J Williams LLC, B-Sheltowee Farm, Michael E Evans II &Travis A Evans (OH), T-Silvano M. Gonzalez, J-Jose A. Bracho, $17,400.

6—

A Smile a Day, f, 2, Itsmyluckyday–Sara’s Smile, by Tale of the Cat. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-R Gorham & Mast Thoroughbreds LLC (OH), $5,800.

4—

Wine Me Up Baby, f, 2, Kantharos–Thus, by Tiznow. ($10,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Sheltowee Farm, B-K C Garrett Farm (OH), $2,900.