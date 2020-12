North American Allowance Results Dec. 29

MVR, 6TH, ALW, $29,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 12-29.

7—

DIAMONDS N DEW, f, 3, Verrazano–Got Bling, by Langfuhr. ($30,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Keys to Riches Stable, LLC, B-Langsem Farm, Inc (OH), T-Shane Meyers, J-Luis Raul Rivera, $17,400.

1—

Kist, f, 3, Overanalyze–Kissy Suzuki, by Summer Bird. O-Kromer, Gail and Heyman, Eric J, B-Gail Kromer & Eric Heyman (OH), $5,800.

8—

Deb’s All Out, f, 3, Flat Out–Impatient Lady, by Pleasant Tap. O-Wesley Singleton, B-Steve M DeMaiolo & Brian Raimonde (OH), $2,900.