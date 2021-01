North American Allowance Results Dec. 31

GP, 9TH, AOC, $43,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 12-31.

1—

MEXICAN WONDER BOY, c, 3, Can the Man–Bonita Blonde, by Stevie Wonderboy. ($2,500 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Spedale Family Racing, LLC and Flying P Stable, B-Pam Marcum (KY), T-Danny Gargan, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $25,800.

2—

Violent City, c, 3, Violence–Dazzletown, by Speightstown. ($330,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Woods Edge Farm, LLC (KY), $9,030.

4—

Everfast, c, 4, Take Charge Indy–Awesome Surprise, by Awesome Again. ($47,000 ’17 KEEJAN). O-Calumet Farm, B-Extern Developments (KY), $4,730.