North American Allowance Results December 11

FG, 8TH, AOC, $44,000, 3YO/UP, A5 1/2FT, 12-11.

READYFORPRIMETIME, c, 4, More Than Ready–Mana Pools, by Gone West. ($220,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Sequel Racing and Lakland Farm, B-Jamm Ltd (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $26,400.

Born Great, g, 4, Scat Daddy–Funfair, by More Than Ready. ($260,000 ’16 KEENOV). O-Detampel, Marc and Galvin, Fergus, B-Glenvale Stud (KY), $8,800.

Race Driver, c, 3, Distorted Humor–Driven, by Forestry. ($290,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-John C Oxley, B-Russell L Reineman Stable, Inc (KY), $4,840.