North American Allowance Results December 3

|AQU, 3RD, AOC, $74,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 12-3.
|4—
|LOVE AND LOVE, f, 4, Goldencents–Fly the Colors, by Giant’s Causeway. ($27,000 ’16 KEENOV; $12,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Ruggeri Stable, B-Carl Bennett (NY), T-Michael Miceli, J-Dylan Davis, $40,700.
|7—
|Singular Sensation, f, 4, Mineshaft–Saratoga Summer, by Smart Strike. O-Parsons, Jr, William and Howe, David S, B-William Parsons Jr & David S Howe (NY), $14,800.
|2—
|My Roxy Girl, m, 5, Emcee–Mosaico, by City Zip. ($1,700 ’16 OBSAUG). O-Francis J Paolangeli, B-Sequel Thoroughbreds LLC (NY), $8,880.
|Winning Time: 1:36 4/5 (ft)
|AQU, 8TH, ALW, $72,000, 3YO/UP, 6FT, 12-3.
|10—
|ON THE COUCH, c, 3, Freud–So Long Dearie, by d’Accord. ($110,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Colts Neck Stables LLC, B-Akindale Farm LLC (NY), T-Jorge Duarte, Jr., J-John R. Velazquez, $39,600.
|1—
|Danfusi, r, 4, Fusaichi Pegasus–My Dancing Trick, by Favorite Trick. O-Triple G Thoroughbreds, B-Georgia Batsidis & Dennis J Batsidis (NY), $14,400.
|11—
|Rockin Jo, g, 5, Paynter–Rockin Heather, by In Excess (IRE). O-Stacy Lalman, B-McMahon of Saratoga Thoroughbreds, LLC (NY), $8,640.
|Winning Time: 1:11 1/5 (gd)
|LRL, 6TH, AOC, $61,965, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 12-3.
|6—
|LITTLE MISS RAELYN, f, 4, Super Ninety Nine–Helen Louise, by Louis Quatorze. ($40,000 ’17 FTMOCT; $135,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Gold Square LLC, B-Kenneth Lowe Jr (MD), T-Cathal A. Lynch, J-Trevor McCarthy, $33,345.
|5—
|Coconut Cake, f, 3, Bandbox–English Muffin, by English Channel. ($30,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-N R S Stable, Chambers, James and Keefe, Timothy L, B-Mr & Mrs Charles McGinnes (MD), $12,285.
|7—
|Conjecture, m, 6, Great Notion–Emerald Song, by Eurosilver. O-Rising Sun Racing Stables, Inc, B-Mike Dalton LLC (MD), $6,435.
|Winning Time: 1:23 2/5 (ft)
|LRL, 7TH, AOC, $56,447, 3YO/UP, 6F, 12-3.
|4—
|TACO SUPREAM, g, 5, El Padrino–Barouchka, by Not for Love. ($1,600 ’16 FTMOCT). O-Big Bertha Stable and Stormy Stable LLC, B-Ann Biggs Jackson (MD), T-Damon R. Dilodovico, J-Horacio Karamanos, $34,827.
|6—
|Wendell Fong, c, 4, Flat Out–Augusta Queen, by Forestry. ($47,000 ’16 KEENOV; $160,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Gold Square LLC, B-Nicholas M Lotz (KY), $9,870.
|7—
|Fiber and Emily, g, 5, Fiber Sonde–Crafty Emily, by Crafty Friend. O-William Earl Atkins, B-William Atkins (WV), $5,170.
|Winning Time: 1:09 1/5 (ft)
|FG, 2ND, ALW, $48,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 12-3.
|5—
|FANCY MALLORY, m, 5, Etbauer–Fancy Dealer, by Barberstown. O-Pendleton Larsen, Jr, B-Margie K Averett (LA), T-Courtney Dandridge Jr., J-Francisco Arrieta, $28,800.
|6—
|Dance Away, f, 3, Tizway–Doyouwanttodance, by Disco Rico. O-Melissa Cantacuzene, B-Melissa Cantacuzene (LA), $9,600.
|4—
|Mandoline Star, f, 3, Star Guitar–Margarita Gold, by Gold Tribute. O-Terry Gaffney, B-Terry Gaffney (LA), $5,280.
|Winning Time: 1:12 2/5 (ft)
|GP, 6TH, AOC, $45,900, 3YO/UP, 1M, 12-3.
|3—
|RED CRESCENT, g, 6, Overdriven–Give Glory to God, by Mutakddim. O-Equine Authority Inc, B-Pamela Edel & Edward Cahir (FL), T-John G Vinson, J-Paco Lopez, $29,500.
|1—
|West Will Power, c, 3, Bernardini–Wild Promises, by Wild Event. O-West, Gary and West, Mary, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $9,020.
|6—
|Everfast, c, 4, Take Charge Indy–Awesome Surprise, by Awesome Again. ($47,000 ’17 KEEJAN). O-Calumet Farm, B-Extern Developments (KY), $4,920.
|Winning Time: 1:36 2/5 (ft)
|FG, 6TH, AOC, $44,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, A1 1/16MT, 12-3.
|5—
|TEMPLE CITY TERROR, f, 4, Temple City–It Takes Two, by More Than Ready. ($22,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Pocket Aces Racing LLC, B-Upson Downs Farm (KY), T-Brendan P. Walsh, J-Adam Beschizza, $26,400.
|8—
|In Good Spirits, f, 3, Ghostzapper–Mon Arch Lass, by Arch. ($200,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-Bal Mar Equine, LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $8,800.
|3—
|Russian Mafia, f, 4, Skipshot–My Mach Four, by Machiavellian. O-Ismael Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Mikhail Yanakov (KY), $4,840.
|Winning Time: 1:44 (fm)
|LRL, 4TH, ALW, $42,966, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 12-3.
|6—
|ZABRACADABRA, g, 3, Harbor the Gold–Athina Lee, by English Channel. ($22,000 ’18 WASAUG). O-Frank Sample, B-Ken W Miles & Sheridan Jones (WA), T-Gary Capuano, J-Alexander Crispin, $23,940.
|1—
|Gentleman Joe, g, 4, Sky Mesa–Whatabootie, by Storm Boot. O-Mary Jo Kuehn, B-Mary Jo Kuehn & John Bell IV (KY), $8,820.
|5—
|Crouchelli, g, 5, Outflanker–Likeunotloveu, by Not for Love. O-Robert S Vukelic, B-Robert S Vukelic (MD), $6,006.
|Winning Time: 1:44 (ft)
|DED, 8TH, ALW, $37,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 12-2.
|6—
|POWER JET, g, 4, Power Broker–Zada Rae, by Unbridled’s Song. ($8,000 ’17 ESLYRL). O-William T Reed, B-Joseph Adcock (LA), T-W. Bret Calhoun, J-C.J. McMahon, $22,200.
|5—
|Charlies Ticket, g, 4, Sum of the Parts–Foreign Girl, by Run Production. ($2,000 ’17 ESLOCT). O-Phillips, Marianne and Paul H, B-J Adcock (LA), $7,400.
|2—
|Langs Day, g, 3, New Year’s Day–Langsyne, by Langfuhr. ($27,000 ’18 ESLYRL). O-Keith Plaisance, B-J Adcock & Adcock’s Red River Farm, LLC (LA), $4,070.
|Winning Time: 1:41 1/5 (sy)
|TP, 6TH, AOC, $33,400, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 12-2.
|10—
|COLOR ME PRETTY, m, 5, Bodemeister–Bent On Glory, by Distorted Humor. ($120,000 ’15 KEENOV). O-Campos Family Ventures LLC, B-Spruce Lane, Robin Fiester, Dan Quickel, Ken Smole & Steve Wigmore (KY), T-Lilia Gonzalez, J-Rafael Bejarano, $21,000.
|5—
|First Wave, f, 4, War Front–New Wave, by Tale of the Cat. O-Farish, William S and Humphrey, Jr, G Watts, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr & W S Farish (KY), $7,000.
|11—
|Faith Factor, m, 5, The Factor–Brite Diamond, by Deputy Minister. ($8,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Gerald E Brooks, B-Lochlow Farm (KY), $1,900.
|Winning Time: 1:17 2/5 (ft)
|RP, 8TH, ALW, $31,650, 3YO/UP, 6F, 12-2.
|7—
|CRAZY LEGS HIRSCH, g, 3, Mucho Macho Man–Western Peace, by Peace Rules. ($18,000 ’18 KEEJAN). O-GFB Racing LLC, B-Flying H Stables, LLC (KY), T-Danny Pish, J-Danny Sorenson, $17,745.
|11—
|Troy Ounce, c, 4, Goldencents–Lazaria Lass, by Eddington. ($20,000 ’17 FTKJUL; $150,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Toby Ferrell, B-Martha Jane Mulholland & 3480 Equine LLP (KY), $5,915.
|3—
|Sedaris, g, 4, Doctor Chit–Queena Corrina, by Here We Come. O-Stan K Wilson, B-Stan Wilson (OK), $4,903.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
|DED, 6TH, ALW, $31,000, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 12-3.
|7—
|DYNAMO KID, g, 3, Daredevil–Hatteras, by Stormy Atlantic. ($52,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $50,000 ’18 KEEJAN). O-Norman Stables, LLC, B-Fred W Hertrich lll (KY), T-Scott Gelner, J-Thomas L. Pompell, $18,600.
|2—
|Lafitte’s Fleet, g, 3, More Than Ready–Onna Bugeisha, by First Samurai. ($260,000 ’17 KEENOV; $45,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-J Patrick Lee Racing LLC, B-Jose Luis Espinoza (KY), $6,200.
|4—
|Now Tiz Time, c, 3, Tiznow–Brush Hour, by Broad Brush. ($175,000 ’18 KEESEP; $240,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Phoenix Thoroughbred, LTD, B-Tony Holmes & Tiznow Syndicate (KY), $3,410.
|Winning Time: 1:21 4/5 (sy)
|PEN, 5TH, ALW, $28,616, 3YO/UP, 6F, 12-2.
|2—
|READY AND RICH, g, 4, Super Saver–Ready Reply, by More Than Ready. ($36,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Four Real Stable, B-Chance Farm (VA), T-Brandon L. Kulp, J-Edwin Gonzalez, $16,800.
|7—
|Shanghaischool, c, 3, Shanghai Bobby–Ever Always, by Mr. Nugget. O-Peter Kazamias, B-Dennis A Drazin (KY), $5,600.
|1—
|Septimius Severus, g, 5, Roman Ruler–Dark Eyes, by Holy Bull. ($37,000 ’16 FTMOCT). O-Top Notch Racing, B-GB Associates (PA), $3,696.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (ft)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $28,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 12-2.
|3—
|SO RED THE ROSE, f, 4, Munnings–Steal the Appeal, by Successful Appeal. O-Ultra Championship Racing LLC, B-Charles A Woodson Jr (WV), T-Anthony Farrior, J-Arnaldo Bocachica, $16,725.
|5—
|How Is She, f, 3, Charitable Man–How Is My Girl, by Windsor Castle. O-Taylor Mountain Farm LLC, B-Taylor Mountain Farm (WV), $5,575.
|1—
|Miss Wave, f, 3, Midshipman–Miss Elusive, by Elusive Quality. O-John D McKee, B-John McKee (WV), $2,788.
|Winning Time: 1:20 4/5 (ft)
|CT, 6TH, ALW, $28,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 4 1/2F, 12-2.
|3—
|SONDE OF MUSIC, m, 6, Fiber Sonde–Bear’slittlebeauty, by Copelan Too. O-Lee Couchenour, B-Lee Couchenhour & John Oller (WV), T-Lee Couchenour, J-Antonio Lopez, $17,360.
|2—
|Malibu Splash, f, 3, Nicanor–Malibu Kitten, by Parker’s Storm Cat. O-Grams Racing Stable LLC, B-Timothy C Grams & Judith A Grams (WV), $5,600.
|4—
|College Kid, f, 3, Windsor Castle–Scholarly Pursuit, by Songandaprayer. O-Taylor Mountain Farm LLC, B-Taylor Mountain Farm (WV), $2,800.
|Winning Time: :52 1/5 (ft)
|ZIA, 8TH, ALW, $16,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 12-3.
|7—
|COMPETITIVE IDEA, g, 3, Competitive Edge–That’s the Idea, by Diabolical. O-Robison, J Kirk and Judy, B-J Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (KY), T-Todd W. Fincher, J-Shane Laviolette, $9,600.
|5—
|Mr Paytience, g, 4, Paynter–Kantstopdancin, by Yes It’s True. ($40,000 ’17 BESAUG; $90,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Stable H M A, B-Ballena Vista Farm (CA), $3,360.
|3—
|Dynamic Ruler, g, 6, Creative Cause–Exclusive Rosette, by Ecliptical. ($19,500 2016 FTMMAY). O-Edward Hindman, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $1,760.
|Winning Time: 1:08 2/5 (ft)
