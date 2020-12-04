North American Allowance Results December 4

|AQU, 3RD, ALW, $82,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 12-4.
|5—
|WINTERS BACK, c, 3, Summer Front–Mattieandmorgan, by Smart Strike. ($105,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Waterford Stable, B-Tim Thornton & Quint Tatro (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $45,100.
|2—
|Bray, c, 4, Shakin It Up–Remembered, by Sky Mesa. ($65,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Repole Stable, B-Pope McLean, Pope McLean Jr & Marc McLean (KY), $16,400.
|7—
|Turbo Drive, g, 3, Teuflesberg–Lemme, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($80,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-McMahon of Saratoga Thoroughbreds, LLC (NY), $9,840.
|Winning Time: 1:44 1/5 (gd)
|AQU, 6TH, AOC, $82,000, 2YO, 6FT, 12-4.
|4—
|IT’S A GAMBLE, c, 2, English Channel–Yes It’s Pink, by Yes It’s True. O-Mr Amore Stable, B-Ron Lombardi (NY), T-Kelly J. Breen, J-John R. Velazquez, $45,100.
|6—
|Town of Gold, c, 2, Speightstown–Spunderful, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Colts Neck Stables LLC, B-Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY), $16,400.
|2—
|Lookin for Trouble, c, 2, Into Mischief–In Spite of Mama, by Speightstown. O-William J Butler, B-William Butler (NY), $9,840.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (gd)
|FG, 2ND, ALW, $48,000, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 12-4.
|2—
|EXTRA MILE, g, 3, Country Day–Yes Beth, by Deputy Commander. O-Klein Racing, B-Klein Racing (LA), T-Alan Klanfer, J-Colby J. Hernandez, $28,800.
|4—
|City Park, g, 3, Temple City–American Kitty, by Tale of the Cat. O-Diamond Racing, Inc, B-Warran Harang (LA), $9,600.
|6—
|Venn, g, 4, My Pal Charlie–I’mavikingprincess, by I’ma Hell Raiser. O-Marcia J LaMarche, B-Marcia Lamarche (LA), $5,280.
|Winning Time: 1:43 (ft)
|GP, 8TH, AOC, $47,000, 2YO, 6F, 12-4.
|2—
|WARRIOR’S PRIDE, c, 2, Poseidon’s Warrior–Sophia’s Pride, by Pleasant Tap. O-Just For Fun Stable, Inc, B-Just For Fun Stable Inc (FL), T-Antonio Cioffi, J-Leonel Reyes, $28,900.
|5—
|Tiger, c, 2, Dialed In–Sally’s Song, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Arindel, B-Arindel (FL), $10,200.
|1—
|Famous Gent, g, 2, First Dude–Rosie Red, by Exchange Rate. O-Trilogy Stable and Plesa, Laurie, B-Trilogy Stable & Plesa (FL), $5,100.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|FG, 1ST, AOC, $43,000, 2YO, 1M, 12-4.
|2—
|DYN O MITE, c, 2, Goldencents–Boom Boom Dynamite, by Langfuhr. O-Brad Allshouse, B-Thoroughbred Acadiana (KY), T-J. Keith Desormeaux, J-James Graham, $25,800.
|5—
|T D Dance, c, 2, Can the Man–Sheza Sweet Lemon, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($27,000 ’19 FTKJUL; $75,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Madaket Stables LLC, Wonder Stable, Farr, Paul and Team Hanley, B-Sovereign Farm, LLC (KY), $8,600.
|4—
|Indy Tourist, c, 2, Tourist–Indy Sue, by Indygo Shiner. ($16,000 ’19 FTKFEB; $50,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Paradise Farms Corp, Staudacher, David, Golden Goose Stable LLC and Carlesimo, Angelo, B-Ralph Kinder (KY), $4,730.
|Winning Time: 1:39 3/5 (ft)
|GP, 9TH, AOC, $40,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 12-4.
|6—
|SILENCED, g, 4, Arch–Forest Valentine, by Forestry. ($300,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-C R K Stable LLC, B-Ridley Farm (KY), T-Cherie DeVaux, J-Emisael Jaramillo, $24,000.
|7—
|American Phenom, c, 3, American Pharoah–Schiaparelli, by Ghostzapper. ($340,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Daniel Walters, B-Ran Jan Racing, Inc (KY), $8,400.
|4—
|Jolting Joe, c, 3, Mission Impazible–Marilyn Monroan, by Tapit. O-Skychai Racing LLC, B-Hot Pink Stables (KY), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:40 4/5 (fm)
|TP, 7TH, AOC, $28,149, 3YO/UP, 1M, 12-3.
|8—
|SET PIECE (GB), g, 4, Dansili (GB)–Portodora, by Kingmambo. O-Juddmonte Farms, B-Juddmonte Farms, T-Brad Cox, J-Joe Talamo, $12,600.
|4—
|Bizzee Channel, g, 4, English Channel–Bizzee Mizzee, by Mizzen Mast. O-Patricia’s Hope LLC, B-Bilbrey Farms, Inc (KY), $7,800.
|7—
|Cullum Road, g, 5, Quality Road–R Charlie’s Angel, by Indian Charlie. ($140,000 ’16 KEESEP; $175,000 2017 OBSMAR; $150,000 2020 KEEJAN). O-K C Garrett Farm, B-Hargus and Sandra Sexton & Silver Fern Farm, LLC (KY), $3,480.
|Winning Time: 1:36 4/5 (ft)
