North American Allowance Results December 4

AQU, 6TH, AOC, $82,000, 2YO, 6FT, 12-4.

4—

IT’S A GAMBLE, c, 2, English Channel–Yes It’s Pink, by Yes It’s True. O-Mr Amore Stable, B-Ron Lombardi (NY), T-Kelly J. Breen, J-John R. Velazquez, $45,100.

6—

Town of Gold, c, 2, Speightstown–Spunderful, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Colts Neck Stables LLC, B-Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY), $16,400.

2—

Lookin for Trouble, c, 2, Into Mischief–In Spite of Mama, by Speightstown. O-William J Butler, B-William Butler (NY), $9,840.