North American Allowance Results December 5

MVR, 6TH, ALW, $35,500, 3YO/UP, 6F, 12-5.

1—

GOLDEN MONEY, g, 3, Goldencents–Music Thunder, by Distorted Humor. ($11,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $16,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Edwin Mundo, B-Peter Sheppell & K C Garret Farm (OH), T-Nestor Rivera, J-Yarmarie L. Correa, $21,300.

2—

Going With Style, g, 4, Overanalyze–Kellys on a Mishon, by Equality. O-Watershed Racing LLC, B-Watershed Bloodstock LLC (OH), $7,100.

7—

Nick Can Fix, g, 7, Majestic Warrior–Carly’s City, by Carson City. ($60,000 ’14 FTKOCT). O-Mark Yagour, Inc, B-Langsem Farm, Inc (OH), $3,550.