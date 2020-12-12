North American Graded Stakes Results Dec. 12

HARLAN’S HOLIDAY S. (G3), GP, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 12-12.

1—

TAX, g, 4, Arch–Toll, by Giant’s Causeway. O-R A Hill Stable, Reeves Thoroughbred Racing and Lynch, Hugh, B-Claiborne Farm & Adele B Dilschneider (KY), T-Danny Gargan, J-Luis Saez, $60,760.

4—

Eye of a Jedi, g, 5, Eye of the Leopard–Sea Song’s Grace, by Elusive Quality. ($1,500 ’16 KEESEP). O-Steve Budhoo, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $19,600.

2—

Phat Man, g, 6, Munnings–Nicole’s Dream, by Northern Trend. ($57,000 ’15 FTKJUL; $20,000 2016 FTMMAY; $65,000 2019 FTKHRA). O-Stribling, Marianne, Force Five Racing, LLC and Two Rivers Racing Stable LLC, B-Kim Nardelli & Rodney Nardelli (KY), $9,800.

Also Ran: Math Wizard, Identifier, Tatweej, Royal Urn.

Winning Time: 1:41 (ft)

Margins: 4HF, HF, 1.