North American Graded Stakes Results Dec. 12

|FT. LAUDERDALE S. (G2), GP, $200,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8MT, 12-12.
|6—
|LARGENT, g, 4, Into Mischief–Life in Seattle, by Unbridled. ($460,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Twin Creeks Racing Stables, LLC and Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, B-Lazy Lane Farms, LLC (VA), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Paco Lopez, $117,800.
|3—
|Doswell, g, 5, Giant’s Causeway–Ballet Pacifica, by Minardi. O-Joseph Allen LLC, B-Mr Joseph Allen LLC (KY), $38,000.
|4—
|Breaking the Rules, h, 5, War Front–Protesting, by A.P. Indy. O-Phipps Stable, B-Phipps Stable (KY), $19,000.
|Also Ran: Spooky Channel, Channel Cat, Tide of the Sea, Halladay, Factor This, Somelikeithotbrown, Delaware (GB).
|Winning Time: 1:46 (gd)
|Margins: 2, NO, 1HF.
|Odds: 16.90, 15.60, 10.80.
|RAMPART S. (G3), GP, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 12-12.
|5—
|LETRUSKA, f, 4, Super Saver–Magic Appeal, by Successful Appeal. O-St George Stable LLC, B-St George Stables (KY), T-Fausto Gutierrez, J-Emisael Jaramillo, $61,380.
|6—
|Dream Marie, f, 3, Graydar–Lin Marie, by Curlin. ($10,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $25,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Miracle’s International Trading, Inc, B-Wynnstay LLC & GWR LLC (KY), $19,800.
|2—
|Bajan Girl, f, 3, Speightstown–Dazzling (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). ($110,000 ’18 KEESEP; $105,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Slack, Robert and Walters, Daniel, B-St Elias Stables, LLC (KY), $9,900.
|Also Ran: Good Credence, Sally’s Curlin, Crumb Bun.
|Winning Time: 1:35 (ft)
|Margins: 6 3/4, 3/4, 1.
|Odds: 1.50, 8.80, 1.80.
|SUGAR SWIRL S. (G3), GP, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 12-12.
|2—
|LADY’S ISLAND, m, 6, Greatness–Broadway Martha, by Broad Brush. O-Matties Racing Stable LLC and Averill Racing LLC, B-Bailey Bolen (FL), T-Georgina Baxter, J-Emisael Jaramillo, $61,380.
|4—
|Bronx Beauty, m, 5, Liaison–Forever Sunshine, by Rockport Harbor. O-2W Stables LLC, B-Blackstone Farm, LLC (PA), $19,800.
|5—
|Cinnabunny, f, 3, Golden Lad–English Mum, by Congrats. O-Madaket Stables LLC, Dubb, Michael, Anspach, Michael R and Bethlehem Stables LLC, B-Shooting Star Stable (PA), $9,900.
|Also Ran: Sound Machine, Aunt Nadine, Golden Ami.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: HD, 3/4, NK.
|Odds: 4.50, 8.80, 1.10.
|HARLAN’S HOLIDAY S. (G3), GP, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 12-12.
|1—
|TAX, g, 4, Arch–Toll, by Giant’s Causeway. O-R A Hill Stable, Reeves Thoroughbred Racing and Lynch, Hugh, B-Claiborne Farm & Adele B Dilschneider (KY), T-Danny Gargan, J-Luis Saez, $60,760.
|4—
|Eye of a Jedi, g, 5, Eye of the Leopard–Sea Song’s Grace, by Elusive Quality. ($1,500 ’16 KEESEP). O-Steve Budhoo, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $19,600.
|2—
|Phat Man, g, 6, Munnings–Nicole’s Dream, by Northern Trend. ($57,000 ’15 FTKJUL; $20,000 2016 FTMMAY; $65,000 2019 FTKHRA). O-Stribling, Marianne, Force Five Racing, LLC and Two Rivers Racing Stable LLC, B-Kim Nardelli & Rodney Nardelli (KY), $9,800.
|Also Ran: Math Wizard, Identifier, Tatweej, Royal Urn.
|Winning Time: 1:41 (ft)
|Margins: 4HF, HF, 1.
|Odds: 2.30, 10.60, 2.20.
Leave a Reply