North American Graded Stakes Results Dec. 19

MR. PROSPECTOR S. (G3), GP, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 7F, 12-19.

8—

SLEEPY EYES TODD, c, 4, Paddy O’Prado–Pledge Mom, by Wild Rush. ($9,000 ’16 KEENOV). O-Thumbs Up Racing, LLC, B-Two Hearts Farm LLC & Kristen Goncharoff (KY), T-Miguel Angel Silva, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $57,660.

9—

Firenze Fire, h, 5, Poseidon’s Warrior–My Every Wish, by Langfuhr. O-Mr Amore Stable, B-Mr Amore Stables (FL), $18,600.

12—

Mind Control, c, 4, Stay Thirsty–Feel That Fire, by Lightnin N Thunder. O-Red Oak Stable (Brunetti) and Madaket Stables, LLC, B-Red Oak Stable (KY), $9,300.

Also Ran: Wind of Change (BRZ), Cool Arrow, Haikal, Lasting Legacy, Last Judgment, Diamond Oops, Majestic Dunhill, Ebben, Zenden.

Winning Time: 1:21 3/5 (ft)

Margins: HF, 2 3/4, NK.