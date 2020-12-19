North American Graded Stakes Results Dec. 19

|LOS ALAMITOS FUTURITY
(G2), LRC, $200,500, 2YO, 1 1/16M, 12-19.
|6—
|SPIELBERG, c, 2, Union Rags–Miss Squeal, by Smart Strike. ($1,000,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Golconda Stables, Siena Farm LLC and Masterson, Robert E, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Flavien Prat, $120,000.
|3—
|The Great One, c, 2, Nyquist–Little Ms Protocol, by El Corredor. ($125,000 ’19 OBSOCT). O-ERJ Racing, LLC, Train Wreck Al Racing Stables, Brennan, Niall, J, Fritz, Tom and Strauss, William, B-Coteau Grove Farms (LA), $40,000.
|2—
|Petruchio, g, 2, Into Mischief–Satirical, by Distorted Humor. O-Bass II, Perry R and Bass, Ramona S, B-Bass Stables, LLC (KY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Red Flag, Weston, Positivity.
|Winning Time: 1:42 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: NO, 3HF, 5.
|Odds: 1.90, 33.60, 6.00.
|
