North American Graded Stakes Results Dec. 19

LOS ALAMITOS FUTURITY (G2), LRC, $200,500, 2YO, 1 1/16M, 12-19.
6—SPIELBERG, c, 2, Union Rags–Miss Squeal, by Smart Strike. ($1,000,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Golconda Stables, Siena Farm LLC and Masterson, Robert E, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Flavien Prat, $120,000.
3—The Great One, c, 2, Nyquist–Little Ms Protocol, by El Corredor. ($125,000 ’19 OBSOCT). O-ERJ Racing, LLC, Train Wreck Al Racing Stables, Brennan, Niall, J, Fritz, Tom and Strauss, William, B-Coteau Grove Farms (LA), $40,000.
2—Petruchio, g, 2, Into Mischief–Satirical, by Distorted Humor. O-Bass II, Perry R and Bass, Ramona S, B-Bass Stables, LLC (KY), $24,000.
Also Ran: Red Flag, Weston, Positivity.
Winning Time: 1:42 2/5 (ft)
Margins: NO, 3HF, 5.
Odds: 1.90, 33.60, 6.00.
 
MR. PROSPECTOR S. (G3), GP, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 7F, 12-19.
8—SLEEPY EYES TODD, c, 4, Paddy O’Prado–Pledge Mom, by Wild Rush. ($9,000 ’16 KEENOV). O-Thumbs Up Racing, LLC, B-Two Hearts Farm LLC & Kristen Goncharoff (KY), T-Miguel Angel Silva, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $57,660.
9—Firenze Fire, h, 5, Poseidon’s Warrior–My Every Wish, by Langfuhr. O-Mr Amore Stable, B-Mr Amore Stables (FL), $18,600.
12—Mind Control, c, 4, Stay Thirsty–Feel That Fire, by Lightnin N Thunder. O-Red Oak Stable (Brunetti) and Madaket Stables, LLC, B-Red Oak Stable (KY), $9,300.
Also Ran: Wind of Change (BRZ), Cool Arrow, Haikal, Lasting Legacy, Last Judgment, Diamond Oops, Majestic Dunhill, Ebben, Zenden.
Winning Time: 1:21 3/5 (ft)
Margins: HF, 2 3/4, NK.
Odds: 5.10, 2.90, 12.60.

