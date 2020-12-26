North American Graded Stakes Results Dec. 26

MATHIS BROTHERS MILE S. (G2), SA, $201,000, 3YO, 1MT, 12-26.

5—

SMOOTH LIKE STRAIT, c, 3, Midnight Lute–Smooth as Usual, by Flower Alley. O-Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), T-Michael W. McCarthy, J-Umberto Rispoli, $120,000.

3—

Storm the Court, c, 3, Court Vision–My Tejana Storm, by Tejano Run. ($5,000 ’18 FTKFEB; $60,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Exline-Border Racing, LLC, David A Bernsen, LLC, Wilson, Susanna, and Hudock, Dan, B-SteppingStone Farm (KY), $40,000.

1—

Whisper Not (GB), c, 3, Poet’s Voice (GB)–Poyle Meg (GB), by Dansili (GB). (4,000gns ’17 TATDEC; 20,000EUR ’18 TATIRE; 90,000gns 2020 TATAGS). O-Dunn, Christopher T and Peskoff, Jeremy, B-Cecil and Miss Alison Wiggins (GB), $24,000.

Also Ran: Field Pass, Scarto, Strongconstitution, Heywoods Beach.

Winning Time: 1:33 2/5 (fm)

Margins: 3/4, HF, HD.