North American Graded Stakes Results Dec. 26

|AMERICAN OAKS (G1), SA, $302,500, 3YO, F, 1 1/4MT, 12-26.
|8—
|DUOPOLY, f, 3, Animal Kingdom–Justaroundmidnight (IRE), by Danehill Dancer (IRE). ($160,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Jamm Ltd (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Flavien Prat, $180,000.
|4—
|Going to Vegas, f, 3, Goldencents–Hard to Resist, by Johannesburg. O-Bederian,Harry, Kamberian, Harout, Nakkashian, Hagop and Baltas, Richard, B-J Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (KY), $60,000.
|9—
|Sharing, f, 3, Speightstown–Shared Account, by Pleasantly Perfect. ($350,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Gainesway Stable (Antony Beck), B-Sagamore Farm (MD), $36,000.
|Also Ran: Red Lark (IRE), Capital Structure (GB), Luck Money, Miss Addie Pray, Neige Blanche (FR), California Kook, Guitty (FR).
|Winning Time: 2:01 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2, 3/4, NO.
|Odds: 6.00, 14.80, 1.60.
|LA BREA S. (G1), SA, $302,500, 3YO, F, 7F, 12-26.
|9—
|FAIR MAIDEN, f, 3, Street Boss–Shieldmaiden, by Smart Strike. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), T-Eoin G. Harty, J-Ricardo Gonzalez, $180,000.
|10—
|Golden Principal, f, 3, Constitution–Gold D’ Medaglia, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($200,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Watson, Karl, Pegram, Michael E and Weitman, Paul, B-CESA Farm (FL), $60,000.
|2—
|Merneith, f, 3, American Pharoah–Flattermewithroses, by Flatter. ($350,000 ’17 FTKNOV; $600,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-HRH Prince Sultan Bin Mishal Al Saud, B-China Horse Club (KY), $36,000.
|Also Ran: Finite, Secret Keeper, Provocation, Himiko, Biddy Duke, Motivated Seller, Princess Mo.
|Winning Time: 1:22 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 1HF, 3/4.
|Odds: 20.60, 12.80, 3.60.
|MALIBU S. (G1), SA, $300,500, 3YO, 7F, 12-26.
|4—
|CHARLATAN, c, 3, Speightstown–Authenticity, by Quiet American. ($700,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Stonestreet Stables LLC, Hertrich, III, Frederick, Fielding, John D and Golconda Stables, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Mike E. Smith, $180,000.
|5—
|Express Train, c, 3, Union Rags–I’m a Flake, by Mineshaft. ($500,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-C R K Stable LLC, B-Dixiana Farms LLC (KY), $60,000.
|1—
|Collusion Illusion, c, 3, Twirling Candy–Natalie Grace, by First Dude. ($50,000 ’18 KEESEP; $300,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Agnew, Dan J, Schneider, Jerry, Orr, Rodney E and MyRacehorsecom, B-Donald R Dizney, LLC (FL), $36,000.
|Also Ran: Nashville, Independence Hall, Thousand Words.
|Winning Time: 1:21 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4HF, HF, 3 1/4.
|Odds: 1.60, 16.80, 10.00.
|MATHIS BROTHERS MILE S. (G2), SA, $201,000, 3YO, 1MT, 12-26.
|5—
|SMOOTH LIKE STRAIT, c, 3, Midnight Lute–Smooth as Usual, by Flower Alley. O-Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), T-Michael W. McCarthy, J-Umberto Rispoli, $120,000.
|3—
|Storm the Court, c, 3, Court Vision–My Tejana Storm, by Tejano Run. ($5,000 ’18 FTKFEB; $60,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Exline-Border Racing, LLC, David A Bernsen, LLC, Wilson, Susanna, and Hudock, Dan, B-SteppingStone Farm (KY), $40,000.
|1—
|Whisper Not (GB), c, 3, Poet’s Voice (GB)–Poyle Meg (GB), by Dansili (GB). (4,000gns ’17 TATDEC; 20,000EUR ’18 TATIRE; 90,000gns 2020 TATAGS). O-Dunn, Christopher T and Peskoff, Jeremy, B-Cecil and Miss Alison Wiggins (GB), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Field Pass, Scarto, Strongconstitution, Heywoods Beach.
|Winning Time: 1:33 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: 3/4, HF, HD.
|Odds: 0.80, 10.90, 2.70.
|SAN ANTONIO S. (G2), SA, $200,500, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 12-26.
|2—
|KISS TODAY GOODBYE, c, 3, Cairo Prince–Savvy Hester, by Heatseeker (IRE). ($150,000 ’18 KEEJAN). O-John Sondereker, B-Debmar Stables (KY), T-J. Eric Kruljac, J-Mike E. Smith, $120,000.
|7—
|Idol, c, 3, Curlin–Marion Ravenwood, by A.P. Indy. ($375,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Calvin Nguyen, B-My Meadowview LLC (KY), $40,000.
|1—
|Take the One O One, h, 5, Acclamation–North Freeway, by Jump Start. ($47,000 ’16 CTNAUG). O-Jay Em Ess Stable, B-Thomas W Bachman (CA), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Mucho Gusto, Midcourt, Extra Hope.
|Winning Time: 1:43 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 3/4, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 15.80, 4.00, 29.10.
|ALLAIRE DUPONT S. (G3), LRL, $150,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8M, 12-26.
|4—
|ERES TU, f, 4, Malibu Moon–It’s True Love, by Yes It’s True. O-Seltzer, Edward A and Anderson, Beverly S, B-Edward A Seltzer & Beverly Anderson (KY), T-Arnaud Delacour, J-Jevian Toledo, $90,000.
|6—
|Wicked Awesome, f, 4, Awesome Again–Mira Alta, by Curlin. O-Warwick Stable, B-Rock Ridge Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $30,000.
|2—
|Another Broad, m, 5, Include–Dynamic Deputy, by Deputy Minister. ($340,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Farfellow Farm, Ltd, B-Fitzhugh, LLC (MD), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Landing Zone, Needs Supervision, Ice Princess, Alittlelesstalk.
|Winning Time: 1:50 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1, HD, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 0.70, 11.60, 4.90.
