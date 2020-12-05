North American Graded Stakes Results December 5

REMSEN S. (G2), AQU, $145,500, 2YO, 1 1/8M, 12-5.

3—

BROOKLYN STRONG, g, 2, Wicked Strong–Riviera Chic, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($30,000 ’18 FTNOCT; $5,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Mark Schwartz, B-Cheryl Prudhomme & Dr Michael Gallivan (NY), T-Daniel Velazquez, J-Joel Rosario, $82,500.

5—

Ten for Ten, c, 2, Frosted–Summer Vacation, by Eskendereya. ($410,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Courtlandt Farms (Donald and Donna Adam), B-George Krikorian (KY), $30,000.

2—

Known Agenda, c, 2, Curlin–Byrama (GB), by Byron (GB). O-St Elias Stable, B-St Elias Stables, LLC (KY), $18,000.

Also Ran: Pickin’ Time, Erawan.

Winning Time: 1:50 3/5 (sy)

Margins: NK, 8 3/4, 8 1/4.