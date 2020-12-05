North American Graded Stakes Results December 5

|STARLET S. (G1), LRC, $300,500, 2YO, F, 1 1/16M, 12-5.
|5—
|VARDA, f, 2, Distorted Humor–She’ll Be Right, by Sky Mesa. ($100,000 ’19 FTNAUG; $700,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Baoma Corporation, B-Masters 2013 LLC & Distorted Humor Syndicate (NY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Drayden Van Dyke, $181,500.
|1—
|Kalypso, f, 2, Brody’s Cause–Malibu Cove, by Malibu Moon. ($240,000 ’19 FTKJUL). O-Rockingham Ranch and David A Bernsen LLC, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $61,500.
|2—
|Nasreddine, f, 2, Nyquist–Appreciating, by Sky Mesa. ($360,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-Warren, Andrew and Warren, Rania, B-John C Oxley (KY), $37,500.
|Also Ran: Astute, Princess Noor.
|Winning Time: 1:44 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1HF, 4, 8.
|Odds: 17.90, 11.20, 25.40.
|CIGAR MILE H. (G1), AQU, $250,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 12-5.
|8—
|TRUE TIMBER, h, 6, Mineshaft–Queen’s Wood, by Tiznow. ($170,000 ’14 KEENOV). O-Calumet Farm, B-Mr & Mrs Marc C Ferrell (KY), T-Jack Sisterson, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $137,500.
|3—
|Snapper Sinclair, h, 5, City Zip–True Addiction, by Yes It’s True. ($30,000 ’16 KEESEP; $180,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Bloom Racing Stable LLC (Jeffrey Bloom), B-K & G Stables (KY), $50,000.
|1—
|Performer, c, 4, Speightstown–Protesting, by A.P. Indy. O-Phipps Stable and Claiborne Farm, B-Phipps Stable (KY), $30,000.
|Also Ran: King Guillermo, Mr. Buff, Bon Raison.
|Winning Time: 1:36 2/5 (sy)
|Margins: 5HF, NK, 6HF.
|Odds: 7.30, 13.40, 0.85.
|DEMOISELLE S. (G2), AQU, $150,000, 2YO, F, 1 1/8M, 12-5.
|1—
|MALATHAAT, f, 2, Curlin–Dreaming of Julia, by A.P. Indy. ($1,050,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Shadwell Stable, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-John R. Velazquez, $82,500.
|3—
|Millefeuille, f, 2, Curlin–Bandana, by War Front. O-Juddmonte Farms, Inc, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), $30,000.
|4—
|Malibu Curl, f, 2, Curlin–Prospector’s Moon, by Malibu Moon. O-Woodslane Farm, B-Woodslane Farm (KY), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Cafe Society, Traffic Lane, Celestial Cheetah.
|Winning Time: 1:52 1/5 (sy)
|Margins: 3/4, 4HF, 1.
|Odds: 0.45, 3.15, 8.00.
|REMSEN S. (G2), AQU, $145,500, 2YO, 1 1/8M, 12-5.
|3—
|BROOKLYN STRONG, g, 2, Wicked Strong–Riviera Chic, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($30,000 ’18 FTNOCT; $5,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Mark Schwartz, B-Cheryl Prudhomme & Dr Michael Gallivan (NY), T-Daniel Velazquez, J-Joel Rosario, $82,500.
|5—
|Ten for Ten, c, 2, Frosted–Summer Vacation, by Eskendereya. ($410,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Courtlandt Farms (Donald and Donna Adam), B-George Krikorian (KY), $30,000.
|2—
|Known Agenda, c, 2, Curlin–Byrama (GB), by Byron (GB). O-St Elias Stable, B-St Elias Stables, LLC (KY), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Pickin’ Time, Erawan.
|Winning Time: 1:50 3/5 (sy)
|Margins: NK, 8 3/4, 8 1/4.
|Odds: 7.10, 1.25, 1.95.
|GO FOR WAND H. (G3), AQU, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 12-5.
|3—
|SHARP STARR, f, 3, Munnings–Mindy Gold, by A.P. Indy. O-Barry K Schwartz, B-Stonewall Farm (NY), T-Horacio DePaz, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $55,000.
|2—
|Portal Creek, f, 4, Shanghai Bobby–Silent Stream, by Tricky Creek. ($22,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Ten Strike Racing, B-White Fox Farm (KY), $20,000.
|1—
|Nonna Madeline, f, 4, Candy Ride (ARG)–Cool Storm, by Storm Cat. ($130,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Teresa Viola Racing Stables and St Elias Stable, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Stand for the Flag, Graceful Princess, Overheated.
|Winning Time: 1:36 3/5 (sy)
|Margins: NK, 12, HF.
|Odds: 1.25, 7.60, 1.25.
