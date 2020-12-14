North American Maiden Winners Dec. 14

Hakassan (CHI)–Antique Silver by Silver Train; HAKMAN, g, 2, MVR, Msw, 12-14, 6f, 1:16 . B-Robert M. Gorham (OH.). ***FIRST WINNER FOR SIRE

Langfuhr–Laven’s Lil Dahl by Don’t Get Mad; LANG’S FIR DOLL, c, 2, DED, Mcl 10000, 12-14, 5f, :59 4/5. B-David Thomas Rogers (AR.).

Shackleford–Lunar Landing by El Corredor; JENNA THE BOSS, f, 2, PRX, Mcl 16000, 12-14, 6f, 1:15 . B-Bell Tower Thoroughbreds (KY.). $13,000 ’19 KEESEP; $9,000 2020 OBSSUM.

Successful Appeal–Aunt Chippy by Pioneerof the Nile; HAY NINETEEN, f, 2, PRX, Mcl 25000, 12-14, 5 1/2f, 1:07 2/5. B-Truxton Stables (PA.).

Dominique’s Cat–Dark Midnight by Stormin Fever; DARK DOM, f, 3, ZIA, Mcl 7500, 12-14, 1m 70y, 1:46 2/5. B-McKenna Thoroughbreds LLC (NM.).

Jump Start–Miss Holicong by First Samurai; JAYJAYDEE, g, 3, PRX, Mcl 10000, 12-14, 6 1/2f, 1:19 3/5. B-Frances M. Hartwell (PA.).

Lea–Positively Ready by More Than Ready; LIGHTNING LEE, g, 3, DED, Mcl 10000, 12-14, 1m, 1:43 1/5. B-Upson Downs Farm & Louis Wright (KY.). $7,000 ’18 KEESEP; $2,800 2019 TEXAPR.

More Than Ready–Duff One by Harlan’s Holiday; VINTAGE READY, f, 3, MNR, Msw, 12-13, 6f, 1:13 1/5. B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd. (KY.). $325,000 ’17 KEENOV; $17,000 2020 FTKHRA.

Quality Road–Lady o’ War by Leestown; HAIL STATE, g, 3, DED, Msw, 12-14, 5f, 1:00 . B-World War IV Racing (LA.).