North American Maiden Winners Dec. 16

Awesome of Course–Evil Dame by Hear No Evil; LITTLE DEMON, c, 2, GP, Mcl 50000, 12-16, 7f, 1:23 3/5. B-Jacks or Better Farm Inc. (FL.).

Birdrun–Sligo Knows by Sligo Bay (IRE); MONSTER HUNTER, g, 2, MVR, Msw, 12-16, 6f, 1:17 1/5. B-Joshua Faulkner (OH.).

Exaggerator–Starship Flare by Stevie Wonderboy; NO EXAGGERATION, c, 2, FG, Mcl 15000, 12-16, 1m 70y, 1:47 2/5. B-Homepride Farm (KY.). $47,000 ’19 KEESEP.

First Dude–Debonair Darling by Formal Dinner; ALEX’S FIRST, f, 2, TAM, Mcl 16000, 12-16, 7f, 1:26 4/5. B-Red Oak Stable (FL.). $3,500 ’19 OBSJAN.

Govenor Charlie–Unbridled Meeting by Red Bullet; DRIED PEPPER, g, 2, DED, Mcl 20000, 12-16, 5f, :59 3/5. B-Terry C. Lovingier (CA.). $19,500 ’19 ARZNOV.

Mizzen Mast–Etincelle by Dynaformer; FLUTISTE, f, 2, GP, Mcl 50000, 12-16, 1mT, 1:37 1/5. B-Wertheimer et Frere (KY.).

Roll Hennessy Roll–Partyband by Chimes Band; BAND OF GLORY, f, 2, ZIA, Mcl 10000, 12-16, 6f, 1:11 2/5. B-Dale Taylor (NM.).

Sky Kingdom–Southern Empress by Dixie Brass; NICOLE PRINCESS, f, 2, GP, Mcl 12500, 12-16, 5 1/2f, 1:05 3/5. B-Emanuel Raber (KY.).

Unusual Heatwave–Crystal Empire R N by Empire Maker; REFUSE, g, 2, MNR, Msw, 12-15, 1m, 1:45 2/5. B-Roxie Lucarelli (CA.).

Violence–Cosmic Emergency by Any Given Saturday; HYPERNOVA, f, 2, DED, Msw, 12-16, 1m, 1:42 3/5. B-Rose Creek Farm (KY.). $110,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Western Pride–Shanghai Princess by Private Vow; SHANGHAI PRINCE, g, 2, MVR, Msw, 12-16, 6f, 1:15 4/5. B-Stephen Reed, & Robert C. Cline (OH.).

Algorithms–She’s All Scat by Scat Daddy; QUEEN OF THE LANE, f, 3, FG, Mcl 30000, 12-16, 1m 70y, 1:45 3/5. B-Mr. & Mrs. Barry Butzow (KY.).

Bayern–Born Perfect by Mr. Prospector; DODGER, r, 3, DED, Msw, 12-16, 1m, 1:42 4/5. B-I.L. Lange & Don Credeur (LA.). $110,000 ’18 KEESEP; $140,000 2019 OBSAPR. *1/2 to Devereux (G2P$329,134).

Friesan Fire–Hot Fun by Latent Heat; RIDGELYSREDHOT, f, 3, TAM, Mcl 10000, 12-16, 1 1/16m, 1:47 1/5. B-Randy Ridgely & Gary Ridgely (MD.). $15,000 ’18 FTMOCT.

Street Sense–Swap Fliparoo (G1$664,358), by Exchange Rate; CONTRAFLOW, g, 3, TAM, Msw, 12-16, 1m 40y, 1:39 1/5. B-My Meadowview LLC (KY.). $90,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Super Saver–Kiddari by Smarty Jones; LAKE NIMROD, c, 3, MVR, Msw, 12-16, 5 1/2f, 1:07 3/5. B-Summer Wind Equine (KY.). $180,000 ’18 KEESEP.

The Factor–Jody Slew (G3), by Slew City Slew; DEANOS CAPE, g, 3, FG, Mcl 12500, 12-16, 1m 70y, 1:45 2/5. B-Lochlow Farm (KY.). $8,000 ’18 FTKOCT.

Warrior’s Reward–She Wants Bling by Street Sense; WARRIOR BABY, f, 3, MVR, Mcl 5000, 12-16, 5 1/2f, 1:10 3/5. B-Steve Landers (KY.).

Noble Mission (GB)–Miss Ocean City by Mineshaft; EXULT, g, 4, GP, Mcl 50000, 12-16, 1mT, 1:35 4/5. B-Mike Connelly (KY.). $150,000 2018 FTMMAY. *1/2 to Azar (G2$356,558).

Wrote (IRE)–Ultra Empire by Empire Maker; MISS WROTE, f, 4, GP, Mcl 20000, 12-16, a7 1/2fT, 1:29 3/5. B-Carlos D. Ruiz & Lilliam Ruiz (FL.).