North American Maiden Winners Dec. 20

Broken Vow–Wicked Beauty by Vindication; CHASING CARA, f, 2, AQU, Msw, 12-20, 1m, 1:42 . B-Richard Greeley (NY.).

Commissioner–Gia Is a Bella by Unusual Heat; COZY BEAR, g, 2, LRC, Mcl 30000, 12-19, 1m, 1:40 1/5. B-Rising Star Farm LLC (CA.).

Creative Cause–Hush Now by Flatter; HUSH OF A STORM, c, 2, TP, Msw, 12-19, 1m, 1:38 2/5. B-Berkshire Stud (NY.). $60,000 ’19 FTNAUG; $75,000 2020 OBSSPR.

Curlin–Got Lucky (G1$951,340), by A.P. Indy; OVERTOOK, c, 2, AQU, Msw, 12-20, 1m, 1:40 1/5. B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc. &Philip J. Steinberg (KY.). $1,000,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Daredevil–Alert Cat by Empire Maker; DARING CAT, f, 2, LRC, Mcl 30000, 12-20, 5 1/2f, 1:05 1/5. B-Linda Madsen (CA.).

Distorted Humor–Heleonor Rugby (G3P$265,990), by Tribal Rule; QUICKSTRIKE, f, 2, LRL, Mcl 10000, 12-20, 5 1/2f, 1:06 2/5. B-Dormellito Stud & Distorted Humor Syndicate (KY.). $13,000 ’19 KEESEP; $10,000 2020 OBSSUM.

Gemologist–Afleet Lily by Afleet Alex; DIAMOND LILY, f, 2, FG, Mcl 15000, 12-20, 6f, 1:13 1/5. B-Fred W. Hertrich III & Robert L. Tribbett (KY.). $3,500 ’19 OBSOCT.

Mast Track–Go Crypto by Cryptoclearance; BANANAS ON FIRE, c, 2, LRL, Mcl 25000, 12-20, 1m, 1:39 1/5. B-Equine Formula 1,LLC/Eric Yohan Knipe (CA.). $2,500 ’19 CTNAUG.

More Than Ready–Proud Heiress (G3$304,049), by Broken Vow; NO QUE NO, c, 2, GP, Msw, 12-20, 5fT, :56 3/5. B-St. George Stables (KY.).

Mosler–Grammy Pat by Discreet Cat; LA RUFINA, f, 2, CT, Mcl 12500, 12-19, 4 1/2f, :53 3/5. B-Julie Calvert (WV.).

Munnings–Maracuya by Big Brown; NITRO TIME, c, 2, GP, Mcl 25000, 12-20, 5fT, :55 3/5. B-Betz Thoroughbreds/J. Betz/Camaquiki/D.J. Stables (KY.). $50,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Orb–Snuggs and Kisses (SW$288,020), by Soto; O BESOS, c, 2, FG, Msw, 12-20, 5 1/2f, 1:04 4/5. B-L. Barrett Bernard (KY.).

Outwork–Collar by Candy Ride (ARG); R WORKING GIRL, f, 2, AQU, Msw, 12-20, 6f, 1:13 2/5. B-Phoenix Farm and Racing/Ramiro Salazar (KY.). $100,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Street Sense–Asiya by Daaher; ZAAJEL, f, 2, GP, Msw, 12-20, 7f, 1:23 4/5. B-Shadwell Farm, LLC (KY.).

Summer Front–Lovely Cool by Indian Charlie; COOL FRONT, f, 2, TAM, Mcl 16000, 12-20, 1mT, 1:39 2/5. B-Bret Jones (KY.). $5,000 2020 OBSSUM.

Union Rags–Pirate’s Trove by Speightstown; SUDDEN IMPULSE, f, 2, MNR, Msw, 12-20, 5 1/2f, 1:08 2/5. B-Josham Farms Limited (ON.). $16,000 2020 OBSSPR.

Vancouver (AUS)–Keep It a Secret by Thunder Gulch; HELLCAT WARRIOR, f, 2, MNR, Msw, 12-20, 5 1/2f, 1:07 4/5. B-Nancy C. Shuford (KY.).

Will Take Charge–Girls Secret by Giant’s Causeway; WILL’S SECRET, f, 2, FG, Msw, 12-20, 1 1/16m, 1:46 1/5. B-Willis Horton Racing LLC (KY.).

Bodemeister–Petition the Lady by Petionville; MASTER RECOVERY, g, 3, LRC, Mcl 20000, 12-19, 1m, 1:37 3/5. B-Breffni Farm & Tony Holmes (KY.). $11,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Competitive Edge–Via Pavion by Mr. Greeley; COMP’D, f, 3, GP, Mcl 20000, 12-20, 6f, 1:11 2/5. B-John B. Penn (FL.).

English Channel–Precious Ruby by Aragorn (IRE); ENGLISH TIDE, g, 3, TP, Mcl 7500, 12-19, 6 1/2f, 1:18 1/5. B-Calumet Farm (KY.).

Fed Biz–Woodland Sprite by Woodman; BIG BIZ, g, 3, RP, Msw, 12-19, 1m 70y, 1:44 3/5. B-Rhianon Farms, Inc. and Phoenix Farm (KY.). $60,000 ’17 KEENOV; $75,000 ’18 KEESEP. *1/2 to Springboard($257,722).

Midnight Lute–Casino Gold by Proud Citizen; HOLDEN THE LUTE, g, 3, LRC, Mcl 40000, 12-20, 6f, 1:09 2/5. B-Michael E. Pegram, Karl Watson & Paul Weitman (KY.). *Full to Gimme Da Lute(G2$627,560).

Nicanor–I Will If You Will by E Dubai; MISS OLD BAY, f, 3, LRL, Mcl 10000, 12-20, 6f, 1:12 3/5. B-Robert Gerczak (MD.).

Pioneerof the Nile–Score by A.P. Indy; RIFT VALLEY, c, 3, AQU, Msw, 12-20, 7f, 1:26 4/5. B-Jonathan Thorne (NY.). $600,000 ’18 FTNAUG. *1/2 to Dattt Melody(SP$332,007).

Poseidon’s Warrior–Love Divine by Sandpit (BRZ); INITFORTHELOVE, c, 3, TAM, Mcl 16000, 12-20, 1mT, 1:37 3/5. B-Arboritanza Racing LLC (FL.).

Save Big Money–Showmethegreencard by De Niro; CREDIT CARD FRAUD, f, 3, RP, Mcl 20000, 12-19, 6f, 1:13 4/5. B-Center Hills Farm (OK.). $7,500 ’18 OKCSUM.

Smart Bid–Blue Ice Shark by Moscow Ballet; MOBJACK, g, 3, LA, Mcl 3500, 12-19, 4 1/2f, :52 1/5. B-Roger P. Downes (CA.). *1/2 to Bushrod(MSP$289,679).

Smooth Air–Moneyinmywranglers by Proud Halo; MONEY AND ME, g, 3, FG, Msw, 12-20, 6f, 1:12 . B-Ray Whitley & Sharon Barker (LA.).

Speightstown–Zermatt by Tiznow; SPEIGHTSTOWN AGAIN, c, 3, TP, Msw, 12-19, 1m, 1:39 2/5. B-Blue Heaven Farm & Speightstown Syndicate (KY.). $300,000 ’17 KEENOV; $675,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Tapizar–My Trusty Cat (G1$902,753), by Tale of the Cat; MADAME ROUGE, f, 3, TAM, Mcl 10000, 12-20, 5 1/2f, 1:05 . B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd. (KY.). $11,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Union Rags–Delucie by Pioneering; FIXICO, c, 3, HAW, Mcl 16000, 12-20, 6f, 1:10 4/5. B-Carolyn Wilson (FL.).

Verrazano–Cayala by Cherokee Run; PYRRHIC VICTORY, f, 3, CT, Msw, 12-19, 7f, 1:28 . B-Kingswood Farm & David Egan (KY.). *1/2 to One Liner(G3$475,250).

Ronridge Will–G. T. Ridge by Ben’s Ridge (GB); EL CHOCOLATE, g, 4, RP, Mcl 7500, 12-19, 1m, 1:43 . B-Ronald Kotara (TX.).