North American Maiden Winners Dec. 28

Chatain–Gloamingsky by Sky Mesa; JUS MY IMAGINATION, f, 2, DED, Mcl 10000, 12-28, 5f, 1:00 3/5. B-Hoffman Family Racing (LA.).

Custom for Carlos–Share the Sugar by Heatseeker (IRE); CUSTOM BOBBY’S, g, 2, FG, Msw, 12-28, a5 1/2fT, 1:04 . B-Autumn Hill Farms Racing Stables Inc. (LA.).

Laurie’s Rocket–Kitty’s Dream by Exchange Rate; CHERKAS BENDYL, g, 2, DED, Msw, 12-28, 6 1/2f, 1:22 3/5. B-McDowell Farm (AR.).

Rattlesnake Bridge–Milliondollarbill by Speightstown; CHELSEA BRIDGE, f, 2, FG, Mcl 25000, 12-28, 6f, 1:13 . B-John Ballis & Jake Ballis (LA.). $40,000 2020 OBSSUM.

Shackleford–Perfect Paula by Songandaprayer; PERFECT IMPRESSION, f, 2, FG, Mcl 30000, 12-28, 6f, 1:12 . B-Frankfort Park Farm (KY.). $137,000 ’18 FTKNOV. *1/2 to Take Charge Paula(G3$451,700).

Twirling Candy–Ravionetta by Touch Gold; KLAYTON’S KANDY, f, 2, FG, Msw, 12-28, a5 1/2fT, 1:04 2/5. B-Nicholas Strong, James Cullen & Kristine Cullen (KY.). $35,000 ’18 KEENOV; $70,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Awesome Again–Tizakitty by Distinctive Cat; TIZSO AWESOME, f, 3, PRX, Mcl 10000, 12-28, 5 1/2f, 1:07 2/5. B-SB Racing Corp (KY.). *1/2 to Roman Tizzy($261,814).

Greeley’s Galaxy–Miss Storm Song by Mystery Storm; MISSGREELEY’SSONG, f, 3, DED, Mcl 5000, 12-28, 6 1/2f, 1:24 4/5. B-Gerald L Averett Jr (LA.).

Albert the Great–Three Hour Tour ($287,275), by Three Wonders; THREE POTATOE FOUR, f, 4, PRX, Mcl 30000, 12-28, 6f, 1:14 3/5. B-Richard Molineaux (PA.).

Daaher–Kee Kee by In Excess (IRE); KEE SHE, f, 4, MVR, Mcl 5000, 12-28, 6f, 1:14 4/5. B-John C Hajduk (IN.).