North American Maiden Winners Dec. 29

|Apriority–Sister Survivor by Leestown; JOE DIVER, g, 2, DED, Mcl 10000, 12-29, 5f, 1:00 4/5. B-5 B Farm, LLC (LA.). $4,500 ’19 ESLYRL.
|Kantharos–Female Drama by Indian Charlie; STARTDFROMDABOTTOM, c, 2, MVR, Msw, 12-29, 6f, 1:14 1/5. B-Susan L Anderson Racing LLC (OH.). $70,000 ’19 FTKJUL.
|Oxbow–Tattlesheet by Indian Charlie; BEAUX TOX, f, 2, DED, Mcl 10000, 12-29, 1m, 1:43 2/5. B-Blanton & Perry LLC, Donny Burton,Angela Burton & Joey Burton (LA.). $6,000 ’19 OBSOCT.
|Union Rags–Miss Atlantic City (MSW$299,800), by Stormy Atlantic; SHE A HOT MESS, f, 2, DED, Msw, 12-29, 6 1/2f, 1:22 2/5. B-Cantrel Family Partnership, Ltd. (KY.).
|Wicked Strong–Simonetta by Harlan’s Holiday; EXPRIMIR, g, 2, MVR, Mcl 25000, 12-29, 1m, 1:42 4/5. B-Daniel J. Yates & Patricia J. Yates (OH.).
|Gemologist–Delilahjane by Elusive Quality; GEMINATOR, g, 3, DED, Mcl 5000, 12-29, 6 1/2f, 1:23 3/5. B-Kings Way Farm (KY.). $75,000 ’18 FTKOCT.
|Golden Ticket–Roberto’s Rock by Rock Hard Ten; ROBERTOS TICKET, g, 3, MVR, Mcl 5000, 12-29, 1m, 1:42 3/5. B-maurice f. casey III (NY.). $12,000 ’18 FTMOCT.
Leave a Reply