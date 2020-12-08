North American Maiden Winners Dec. 8

Anchor Down–Oh Wise One by Dunkirk; WISE ANCHOR, c, 2, DED, Msw, 12-8, 7f, 1:29 1/5. B-Michael L. Martin, LLC (LA.). $45,000 ’19 FTKJUL; $5,000 2020 OBSMAR.

Bodemeister–A. P. Double Cat by A.P. Indy; CAKE AND EAT IT TO, g, 2, MNR, Mcl 15000, 12-7, 5 1/2f, 1:08 4/5. B-Irving Cowan (KY.). $12,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Custom for Carlos–Meetmeatcajuns by Milwaukee Brew; CAJUNS GOLDEN POND, c, 2, DED, Mcl 10000, 12-8, 7f, 1:28 4/5. B-Robert Pond Stables LLC (LA.).

Effinex–Ten Hard Ways by Rock Hard Ten; GAMMA RAY, c, 2, RP, Mcl 20000, 12-8, 1m, 1:41 4/5. B-Tracy Strachan (OK.). $10,000 ’19 FTKOCT.

Overanalyze–Bourbon and a Kiss by Sky Mesa; BOURBON SOCIAL, f, 2, MNR, Msw, 12-7, 6f, 1:15 2/5. B-David Purcell (KY.).

Runhappy–Consecrate by Pulpit; HAPPYGOBUCKY, f, 2, RP, Msw, 12-8, 6 1/2f, 1:21 2/5. B-Wayne Lyster, Gray Lyster & Bryan Lyster (KY.). $95,000 ’18 KEENOV.

Wilburn–Hard Cider by Liquor Cabinet (IRE); SPIKED CIDER, g, 2, RP, Mcl 20000, 12-8, 6f, 1:13 3/5. B-Maximum Mayhem (OK.).

Euroears–Hallieslewya by Evansville Slew; HALLIES DREAM, f, 3, RP, Msw, 12-8, 5 1/2f, 1:05 4/5. B-James E Helzer (OK.).

Gold Ranger–Embracethelady by Embrace the Storm; ZOE’S GOLDLADY, f, 3, ZIA, Mcl 25000, 12-8, 5 1/2f, 1:04 4/5. B-Teofilo Garcia Jr. (TX.).

Kitten’s Joy–Jelly Roll by Smart Strike; HECOULDGOALLTHEWAY, g, 3, RP, Mcl 7500, 12-8, 7f, 1:25 2/5. B-Hugh M Moore & Kenneth L and Sarah KRamsey (KY.).

Southern Image–Preachers Daughter by Lucky Pulpit; PIKNITUPLAYNITDOWN, g, 3, ZIA, Msw, 12-8, 5 1/2f, 1:03 . B-Roger Hjort, Donna Hjort & John Moresco (CA.).

We Miss Artie–Saints a Plenty by Saint Ballado; IM NO SAINT, g, 3, MVR, Mcl 5000, 12-8, 6f, 1:15 3/5. B-Colebrook Farms (ON.).