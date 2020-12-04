North American Maiden Winners December 4

Congrats–Lion’s Terms by Lion Hearted; A LIFE THAT’S GOOD, f, 2, AQU, Msw, 12-4, 6f, 1:12 2/5. B-Emcee Stable, LLC (NY.). *1/2 to I Still Miss You (MSW$276,737).

Den’s Legacy–Imadancingslew by Evansville Slew; RUN SLEWPY RUN, f, 2, RP, Msw, 12-3, 6f, 1:12 1/5. B-Walter M. Jones (OK.). *1/2 to Alternative Slew (MSW$305,766).

Excaper–Fine Okie by Blumin Affair; LONG GONE OKIE, f, 2, RP, Msw, 12-3, 6f, 1:13 . B-Richter Family Trust (OK.).

Gemologist–Morning Rush by Unbridled’s Song; SHOO SHINE, c, 2, TAM, Mcl 25000, 12-4, 7f, 1:23 4/5. B-Rustlewood Farm, Inc. (FL.). $4,500 ’19 OBSOCT.

Laoban–Peinture Ancienne by Seeking the Gold; MAKE IT IN NY, g, 2, AQU, Mcl 40000, 12-4, 1m, 1:40 2/5. B-Southern Equine Stables, LLC (NY.). $65,000 2020 FTMTYO.

Maclean’s Music–Class Above by Quiet American; MARKET DEVELOPMENT, g, 2, GP, Mcl 25000, 12-4, 5fT, :57 . B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc. (KY.). $60,000 ’19 KEESEP. *1/2 to Sueno (MG1P$316,030).

Malibu Moon–Ask Me When by Speightstown; MISS DRACARYS, f, 2, AQU, Msw, 12-4, 6fT, 1:10 2/5. B-Castleton Lyons & Kilboy Estate (KY.). $525,000 ’19 KEESEP. *Full to Aristocratic (G1P$361,379) *1/2 to Up the Ante (G1P$298,713).

Mineshaft–Salina by Arch; CUATE, c, 2, GP, Mcl 16000, 12-4, 6 1/2f, 1:19 3/5. B-Cobra Farm Inc. & Borrego Investments (KY.). $30,000 ’19 KEEJAN.

Speightster–Rockella by Tribal Rule; WESTERN RULE, c, 2, LRC, Mcl 30000, 12-4, 5 1/2f, 1:05 1/5. B-Gallop Out Racing, LLC (CA.). $28,000 2020 CALMIX.

Tapiture–It’s Heidi’s Dance by Green Dancer; TAP DANCE FEVER, f, 2, TAM, Msw, 12-4, 1m 40y, 1:40 4/5. B-John R. Penn (KY.). $17,000 2020 OBSSPR. *1/2 to Fast and Accurate (G3$632,827).

Twirling Candy–Boxford Belle by Afleet Alex; TRIPLE DIGIT, f, 2, LRL, Mcl 25000, 12-4, 1 1/16m, 1:48 4/5. B-Charles Matses (KY.).

Handsome Mike–Miss Muffin by Alke; TOOK A CAB, g, 3, GP, Mcl 12500, 12-4, 6f, 1:12 1/5. B-Joel W. Sainer (FL.).

Kitten’s Joy–Lovely Island by Arch; ALOHA KITTEN, f, 3, TAM, Mcl 16000, 12-4, 1mT, 1:37 . B-Kenneth L. Ramsey & Sarah K. Ramsey (KY.).

Majesticperfection–Myntz Connection by Candy Ride (ARG); FIRST CONTACT, c, 3, FG, Mcl 12500, 12-4, 6f, 1:11 2/5. B-Brereton C. Jones (KY.). $40,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Mineshaft–I Dare U Em by Lunarpal; DULCIMER DAME, f, 3, FG, Mcl 12500, 12-4, 6f, 1:12 2/5. B-Nursery Place, Donaldson & Broadbent (KY.). $60,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Mizzen Mast–Corsage by Exchange Rate; CAMELLIA GAL, f, 3, GP, Mcl 20000, 12-4, 1 1/16mT, 1:42 2/5. B-Robert G. Schaedle (KY.).

Poseidon’s Warrior–Marnesia Wild Heir by Wildcat Heir; POSEIDONS HEIR, f, 3, TAM, Mcl 16000, 12-4, 1mT, 1:38 2/5. B-Helen Barbazon, Joseph Barbazon & Dan Hurtak (FL.).

Race Day–Roly Poly Goalie by Fusaichi Pegasus; IMPLICATOR, g, 3, RP, Msw, 12-3, 1m 70y, 1:43 1/5. B-Southern Springs Stable & William Sparks (AR.).

Stormy Atlantic–Unexpected Twist by Crafty Dude; UNEXPECTED STORM, f, 3, RP, Mcl 7500, 12-3, 5 1/2f, 1:05 . B-Mendy Abrahamson/Abrahamson Equestrian (KY.). $6,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Super Saver–Mine for Life by Distorted Humor; ESTHER’S FORTUNE, f, 3, CT, Mcl 5000, 12-3, 6 1/2f, 1:20 2/5. B-Godolphin (KY.). $40,000 ’18 FTKOCT.