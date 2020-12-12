North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Dec. 12

FTBOA MARION COUNTY FLORIDA SIRE S., TAM, $100,000, 3YO/UP, C/G, 7F, 12-12.

3—

SHIVAREE, c, 3, Awesome of Course–Garter Belt, by Anasheed. O-Jacks or Better Farm, Inc, B-Jacks or Better Farm Inc (FL), T-Ralph E. Nicks, J-Roberto Alvarado, Jr., $60,000.

7—

Jackson, c, 4, Kantharos–Deposit Only, by Put It Back. O-Tracy Pinchin, B-Tracy Pinchin (FL), $20,000.

6—

Noble Drama, g, 5, Gone Astray–Queen Drama, by Burning Roma. O-Harold L Queen, B-Harold L Queen (FL), $10,000.

Also Ran: Old Time Revival, Legal Deal, Lord Barna, My Boy Lenny.

Winning Time: 1:21 3/5 (ft)

Margins: 2 1/4, HF, 1.