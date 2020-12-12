North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Dec. 12

|LOUISIANA CHAMPIONS DAY CLASSIC S., FG, $150,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 12-12.
|3—
|GRAND LUWEGEE, h, 5, El Corredor–Magical Mia, by Gold Fever. O-Gerard Perron, B-Gerard Perron (LA), T-Gerard Perron, J-Colby J. Hernandez, $90,000.
|7—
|Shang, c, 4, Shanghai Bobby–Humble Janet, by Humble Eleven. ($90,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Heiligbrodt, L William and Corinne, B-Cloyce C Clark Jr (LA), $30,000.
|5—
|Jus Lively, c, 4, Paddy O’Prado–Lively Number, by Mt. Livermore. O-Pine Knoll Farm, B-Pine Knoll Farm (LA), $16,500.
|Also Ran: Underpressure, Social Afleet, Freedomfi, Mageez, Sydster.
|Winning Time: 1:52 (my)
|Margins: HD, 3 1/4, 2HF.
|Odds: 52.50, 0.80, 6.30.
|LOUISIANA CHAMPIONS DAY LADIES TURF S., FG, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, A1 1/16MT, 12-12.
|5—
|ROOM TO FINISH, m, 5, Giant Oak–Can’t Roll a Seven, by Victory Gallop. O-West Point Thoroughbreds, Forge Ahead Stables, LLC and Caroom, Jerry, B-Mike Meeks (LA), T-Wayne M. Catalano, J-Adam Beschizza, $60,000.
|6—
|Net a Bear, f, 4, Awesome Bet–Edacious Reality, by Eddington. O-Lamarche, Maximo and Deltoro, Federico, B-Lora Pitre & Elaine Carroll (LA), $20,000.
|4—
|Offspring, f, 4, Into Mischief–Pioneer Gal, by Pioneering. ($130,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Oak Tree Stable, B-Oak Tree Stables, LLC (LA), $11,000.
|Also Ran: Alliaceous, Marywood, Lil Ashley B., Is Too.
|Winning Time: 1:46 (gd)
|Margins: 1HF, NO, 4 1/4.
|Odds: 2.30, 2.80, 2.30.
|LOUISIANA CHAMPIONS DAY SPRINT S., FG, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 12-12.
|2—
|MONTE MAN, g, 7, Custom for Carlos–Sarah’s My Angel, by Sutter’s Prospect. ($55,000 ’14 FTKJUL; $125,000 2015 OBSMAR). O-Ivery Sisters Racing, B-Val C Murrell (LA), T-Ron Faucheux, J-Adam Beschizza, $60,000.
|8—
|Win Ya Win, g, 3, Star Guitar–Wild About Marie, by Wildcat Heir. O-Brittlyn Stable, Inc, B-Brittlyn Inc (LA), $20,000.
|9—
|Silver Galaxy, c, 3, Flashpoint–Celestial Legend, by City Zip. ($27,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Richard B Benton, B-Jason Hall, Jeffrey Neese, and Jon Dean (LA), $11,000.
|Also Ran: X Clown, Bertie’s Galaxy, Laughingsaintssong, Classy John, Yankee Seven.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (my)
|Margins: 2HF, 3HF, 2HF.
|Odds: 6.00, 3.90, 23.60.
|LOUISIANA CHAMPIONS DAY JUVENILE S., FG, $100,000, 2YO, 6F, 12-12.
|7—
|SIR WELLINGTON, c, 2, Palace–Scarlet Hall, by Graeme Hall. ($20,000 ’19 KEEJAN; $35,000 ’19 OBSOCT; $55,000 2020 FTMTYO). O-Xtreme Racing Stables, LLC, B-BCS Thoroughbreds LLC (LA), T-Hugh H. Robertson, J-Marcelino Pedroza, $60,000.
|10—
|Standing Perfect, c, 2, Half Ours–Stand by for News, by Majesticperfection. O-Respect the Valleys, LLC, B-Roger C Rashall (LA), $20,000.
|6—
|No Pedigree, c, 2, Half Ours–All About Ju Ju, by Into Mischief. ($8,000 ’19 OBSOCT; $185,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Summerhill Farm (LA), $11,000.
|Also Ran: Janets Jay Jay, Chu Chu’s Legacy, K T’s Jilted Groom, Ebony Flash, War Savvy, Cohere, Amicus Brief.
|Winning Time: 1:11 4/5 (my)
|Margins: 2, HF, 2HF.
|Odds: 1.00, 14.70, 4.70.
|LOUISIANA CHAMPIONS DAY TURF S., FG, $100,000, 3YO/UP, A1 1/16MT, 12-12.
|9—
|NINETY ONE ASSAULT, g, 7, Artie Schiller–Lilly Ladue, by Chief Three Sox. O-Morley, Thomas and Braverman, Paul, B-Richey & Strode Stables LLC (LA), T-Thomas Morley, J-Shaun Bridgmohan, $60,000.
|5—
|Afleet Ascent, h, 5, Northern Afleet–Skip Queen, by Skip Away. ($32,000 ’16 OBSAUG; $300,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Lane Cortez, B-Jason Hall (LA), $20,000.
|4—
|Guitar Tribute, g, 3, Star Guitar–Sunday’s Child, by Any Given Saturday. O-Brittlyn Stable, Inc, B-Brittlyn Inc (LA), $11,000.
|Also Ran: Changi, Treys Midnite Moon, Budro Talking, Carlea’s Dream, Jax Man, Musical Man, Unrestricted, Kingdom Way.
|Winning Time: 1:46 4/5 (gd)
|Margins: 1, HF, NK.
|Odds: 1.60, 8.30, 15.70.
|FTBOA MARION COUNTY FLORIDA SIRE S., TAM, $100,000, 3YO/UP, C/G, 7F, 12-12.
|3—
|SHIVAREE, c, 3, Awesome of Course–Garter Belt, by Anasheed. O-Jacks or Better Farm, Inc, B-Jacks or Better Farm Inc (FL), T-Ralph E. Nicks, J-Roberto Alvarado, Jr., $60,000.
|7—
|Jackson, c, 4, Kantharos–Deposit Only, by Put It Back. O-Tracy Pinchin, B-Tracy Pinchin (FL), $20,000.
|6—
|Noble Drama, g, 5, Gone Astray–Queen Drama, by Burning Roma. O-Harold L Queen, B-Harold L Queen (FL), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Old Time Revival, Legal Deal, Lord Barna, My Boy Lenny.
|Winning Time: 1:21 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, HF, 1.
|Odds: 5.80, 2.30, 1.20.
|FTBOA CITY OF OCALA FLORIDA SIRE S., TAM, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 12-12.
|5—
|HEIRESSALL, m, 5, Wildcat Heir–All Bridled, by Unbridled’s Song. O-My Purple Haze Stables LLC, B-Purple Haze Stable (FL), T-Teresa M. Pompay, J-Antonio A. Gallardo, $60,000.
|4—
|Independent Miss, f, 3, Khozan–Brown Eyed Woman, by De Niro. O-Stonehedge LLC, B-Stonehedge, LLC (FL), $20,000.
|7—
|The Goddess Lyssa, f, 3, Fury Kapcori–Amazing Beauty, by Distorted Humor. ($10,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Team Equistaff, Inc, B-Brent Fernung & Crystal Fernung (FL), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Tiz Possible Dear, Reagan’s Rose, Ceci Valentina, Mama Longlegs.
|Winning Time: 1:23 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 1/4, 1, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 1.90, 4.20, 5.40.
|ALEX M. ROBB S., AQU, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 12-12.
|6—
|BANKIT, c, 4, Central Banker–Sister in Arms, by Colonel John. ($85,000 ’17 FTNAUG; $260,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC and Willis Horton Racing LLC, B-Hidden Brook Farm, LLC & Blue Devil Racing (NY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Jose Lezcano, $55,000.
|4—
|Mr. Buff, g, 6, Friend Or Foe–Speightful Affair, by Speightstown. O-Broman, Sr, Chester and Broman, Mary, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), $20,000.
|2—
|Yankee Division, g, 4, Midnight Lute–Tropic of Aquarius, by Ghostzapper. O-Imperio, Michael, Rodriguez, Rudy R and Gurdon, Andrew, B-Carolyn Vogel (NY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Sea Foam, Danny California, City Man.
|Winning Time: 1:51 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4 3/4, 3, 5.
|Odds: 2.85, 1.30, 17.30.
|LOUISIANA CHAMPIONS DAY LASSIE S., FG, $100,000, 2YO, F, 6F, 12-12.
|5—
|BIG TIME, f, 2, Astrology–Kitty’s Got Class, by Old Forester. O-Valene Farms LLC, B-Tom Curtis & Wayne Simpson (LA), T-Dallas Stewart, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $60,000.
|2—
|Taylor Avenue, f, 2, Mshawish–Aqualane Shores, by Friends Lake. ($70,000 ’18 KEENOV; $110,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Commonwealth New Era Racing, B-Summerhill Farm (LA), $20,000.
|8—
|Tecate Time, f, 2, Karakontie (JPN)–Urge to Splurge, by Successful Appeal. O-Whispering Oaks Farm LLC, B-Carrol J Castille (LA), $11,000.
|Also Ran: Rue Lala, Strummer, Twin Sisters, Spirited Beauty, Mrs. Judy.
|Winning Time: 1:11 4/5 (my)
|Margins: 3HF, 6 3/4, 2HF.
|Odds: 2.60, 5.50, 14.70.
|LOUISIANA CHAMPIONS DAY LADIES SPRINT S., FG, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 12-12.
|4—
|OUR LOST LOVE, f, 3, Half Ours–Lost Love Baby, by Private Vow. O-Tri-Star Racing, LLC, B-Tri Star Racing LLC (LA), T-Joseph M. Foster, J-Mitchell Murrill, $60,000.
|2—
|Mr. Al’s Gal, m, 6, Salute the Sarge–Spanish Ice, by Spanish Steps. ($1,000 ’15 ESLOCT). O-Brittlyn Stable, Inc, B-J Adcock & Neal McFadden (LA), $20,000.
|6—
|Vacherie Girl, f, 3, Tapiture–Saucey Officer, by Officer. ($60,000 ’18 FTKJUL; $60,000 ’18 OBSJAN; $87,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Heiligbrodt, L William and Corinne, B-Georgia Farms Inc (LA), $11,000.
|Also Ran: Diamond Crazy, Snowball, Steph’sfullasugar, Southern Liaison, Southern Beauty.
|Winning Time: 1:11 4/5 (my)
|Margins: NO, HF, HF.
|Odds: 3.00, 2.10, 8.40.
|MY CHARMER S., GP, $75,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 12-12.
|1—
|NIKO’S DREAM, f, 4, Central Banker–Adriatic Dream, by Wild Desert. O-Sackatoga Stable, B-Nick Peros (NY), T-Barclay Tagg, J-Junior Alvarado, $45,570.
|4—
|Tuned (GB), f, 4, Toronado (IRE)–Zagora (FR), by Green Tune. O-Al Shaqab Racing, B-Al Shaqab Racing (GB), $14,700.
|2—
|Art of Almost, f, 4, Dansili (GB)–Reimpose, by First Defence. O-Seitz, Frederick J, Kelly, Sarah, Ward, Danny and Folkerth, Theodore L, B-Fred Seitz, Dr Ted Folkerth, J R Ward Stables & Jon Kelly (KY), $7,350.
|Also Ran: Piedi Bianchi, Our Bay B Ruth, Lady Lawyer, Great Sister Diane.
|Winning Time: 1:41 4/5 (gd)
|Margins: 1HF, HF, 2.
|Odds: 13.60, 3.60, 5.90.
|JIM EDGAR ILLINOIS FUTURITY, HAW, $61,150, 2YO, C/G, 6 1/2F, 12-12.
|2—
|RICHIESGOTGAME, c, 2, Flashback–Zero Game (IRE), by High Chaparral (IRE). O-Ravin, Richard and Patricia’s Hope LLC, B-Ben Barnow (IL), T-Larry Rivelli, J-Jareth Loveberry, $36,510.
|4—
|Valiant Vinny, g, 2, Maclean’s Music–Daring Delilah, by Dehere. O-Ravin, Richard and Patricia’s Hope LLC, B-Ben Barnow (IL), $12,170.
|7—
|Verrazanointhesky, c, 2, Verrazano–Nora in the Sky, by Sky Mesa. O-Frank Mancari, B-Frank Mancari (IL), $6,694.
|Also Ran: Beealea, Mommas Boy Otis, Mon Ami Fuzzie, Cachaco, King’s Story.
|Winning Time: 1:19 (sy)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 7 1/4, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 0.40, 4.50, 3.60.
|A HUEVO S., CT, $51,050, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 12-11.
|4—
|V. I. P. TICKET, c, 4, Windsor Castle–Touring Hong Kong, by Cherokee’s Boy. O-ARD Racing Stables, B-Dr Alexandro Rubim Dias (MD), T-Jeremiah O’Dwyer, J-Gerald Almodovar, $30,630.
|3—
|North Atlantic, g, 7, Ghostzapper–Capricha, by Pleasant Colony. O-Coleswood Farm, Inc, B-Coleswood Farm, Inc (WV), $10,210.
|9—
|Awsome Faith, g, 7, Friesan Fire–Bikini Ransom, by Red Ransom. O-Jeffrey S Allen, B-Roger C Mattei (WV), $5,616.
|Also Ran: Runnin’toluvya, Buff’s Eye View, Hero’s Man, Opera Nite, Step Out Dancing, Castle Bound.
|Winning Time: 1:53 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4, 2, 3HF.
|Odds: 3.10, 4.70, 12.50.
