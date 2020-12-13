North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Dec. 13

|SOVIET PROBLEM S., LRC, $100,000, 2YO, F, 1M, 12-12.
|6—
|SENSIBLE CAT, f, 2, Bluegrass Cat–Sensible Girl, by Street Sense. O-Irvin Racing Stable, B-C-Punch Ranch Inc (CA), T-Carla Gaines, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $55,000.
|4—
|Governor Goteven, f, 2, Govenor Charlie–Time Linda Goteven, by Time to Get Even. O-Templeton Horses LLC, B-Templeton Horses LLC (CA), $18,000.
|3—
|Dylans Wild Cat, f, 2, Ministers Wild Cat–Mommacat, by Square Eddie. O-Sunnyside Capital Ventures, B-Papa Gallo Racing (CA), $12,000.
|Also Ran: I’m So Anna, Super Game, Mucha Woman, Will Take a Kiss, Miss Glorious, Westward Breeze, Love Wins.
|Winning Time: 1:37 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 3/4, HF, 3/4.
|Odds: 4.50, 3.40, 2.70.
|BAY RIDGE S., AQU, $93,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8M, 12-13.
|1—
|LUCKY MOVE, m, 6, Lookin At Lucky–Quiet Mover, by Quiet American. ($57,000 ’15 FTKOCT). O-Ten Strike Racing, B-Maltese Cross Stables & Stonegate Stables LLC (NY), T-Juan Carlos Guerrero, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $55,000.
|6—
|Mrs. Orb, m, 5, Orb–Gypsy Angel, by Silver Train. ($30,000 2017 OBSJUN). O-Ruggeri Stable, Coburn, Richard, Script R Farm and Miceli, Michael, B-Rhapsody Farm LLC (NY), $20,000.
|5—
|Singular Sensation, f, 4, Mineshaft–Saratoga Summer, by Smart Strike. O-Parsons, Jr, William and Howe, David S, B-William Parsons Jr & David S Howe (NY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Firenze Freedom.
|Winning Time: 1:56 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 1HF, 3/4.
|Odds: 1.20, 1.15, 4.30.
|MY SISTER PEARL S., CT, $51,300, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8M, 12-12.
|6—
|STAR OF NIGHT, f, 3, Creative Cause–Splendiferous Moon, by Malibu Moon. O-Huntertown Farm LLC, B-Heinz J Steinmann (WV), T-Jeff C. Runco, J-Arnaldo Bocachica, $30,780.
|9—
|Bridging the Gap, f, 4, Fiber Sonde–Seetsang, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-John D McKee, B-Don E Cain (KY), $10,260.
|10—
|See Ya Manana, m, 5, Creative Cause–Ms Manana, by Graeme Hall. O-Huntertown Farm LLC, B-Heinz Joseph Steinmann (WV), $5,643.
|Also Ran: Cameron Street, She Figures, Dubai Was Lit, Azzurra, B’s Wild Cork, Legendarys First, Campania.
|Winning Time: 1:55 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 8HF, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 0.60, 2.00, 30.40.
