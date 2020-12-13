North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Dec. 13

SOVIET PROBLEM S., LRC, $100,000, 2YO, F, 1M, 12-12.

6—

SENSIBLE CAT, f, 2, Bluegrass Cat–Sensible Girl, by Street Sense. O-Irvin Racing Stable, B-C-Punch Ranch Inc (CA), T-Carla Gaines, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $55,000.

4—

Governor Goteven, f, 2, Govenor Charlie–Time Linda Goteven, by Time to Get Even. O-Templeton Horses LLC, B-Templeton Horses LLC (CA), $18,000.

3—

Dylans Wild Cat, f, 2, Ministers Wild Cat–Mommacat, by Square Eddie. O-Sunnyside Capital Ventures, B-Papa Gallo Racing (CA), $12,000.

Also Ran: I’m So Anna, Super Game, Mucha Woman, Will Take a Kiss, Miss Glorious, Westward Breeze, Love Wins.

Winning Time: 1:37 4/5 (ft)

Margins: 1 3/4, HF, 3/4.