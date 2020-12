North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Dec. 14

STEVE PRATHER S., ZIA, $50,000, 2YO, 1M 70Y, 12-14.

1—

SARGE, g, 2, Abstraction–E Bar Prospect, by Gold Fever. O-Donnell Echols, B-Donnell Echols (NM), T-Joel H. Marr, J-Miguel T. Fuentes, Jr., $29,700.

2—

Pub, g, 2, Attila’s Storm–Cocktail Girl, by Hennessy. O-Glover, Jay and Stallings, Gary, B-R D Hubbard (NM), $9,900.

3—

Coming Abstraction, c, 2, Abstraction–Molly My Love, by Dome. O-McCloy, Mark and McCloy, Fay Annette, B-Mark McCloy & Annette McCloy (NM), $4,950.

Also Ran: Benjamin Who, Dan Who, The Pacesetter, Stormin Texason.

Winning Time: 1:43 4/5 (ft)

Margins: 2HF, 1HF, 1 3/4.