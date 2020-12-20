North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Dec. 20

|KING GLORIOUS S., LRC, $100,000, 2YO, 1M, 12-20.
|10—
|PLAY CHICKEN, c, 2, Square Eddie–Smoove, by Distorted Humor. O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), T-Doug F. O’Neill, J-Mario Gutierrez, $55,000.
|11—
|Moving Fast, g, 2, Jeranimo–Moving Desert, by Desert Code. O-Harris Farms, Inc, B-Harris Farms (CA), $18,000.
|1—
|Club Cal, g, 2, Clubhouse Ride–Yawannagokid, by Rocky Bar. O-Cynthia A Kelley, B-Dr John Araujo (CA), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Mister Bold, Good With People, Tacoflavoredkisses, From the Get Go, Ascot Storm, Wedding Groom, Govenor’s Party.
|Winning Time: 1:38 (ft)
|Margins: NK, HF, HF.
|Odds: 13.50, 16.00, 15.60.
