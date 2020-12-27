North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Dec. 27

EDDIE LOGAN S., SA, $80,150, 2YO, 1MT, 12-27.

5—

CATHKIN PEAK (IRE), g, 2, Alhebayeb (IRE)–Drumcliffe Dancer (IRE), by Footstepsinthesand (GB). (EUR17,000 ’19 GOFSPT). O-CYBT, Sterling Stables LLC, and Nentwig, Michael, B- G. Kinch (IRE), T-Philip D’Amato, J-Flavien Prat, $46,680.

2—

Commander Khai, c, 2, Twirling Candy–Walloon, by Alphabet Soup. ($80,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Nguyen, Calvin and Tran, Joey, B-Stonehaven Steadings (KY), $15,560.

4—

Beer Can Man, c, 2, Can the Man–Cheesecake, by Dynaformer. O-Little Red Feather Racing and Sterling Stables, LLC, B-Ron Patterson (KY), $9,336.

Also Ran: Big Fish, Party Game (IRE), Barrister Tom. DNF: Ebeko (IRE).

Winning Time: 1:33 4/5 (fm)

Margins: 1, 2 3/4, 1.