North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Dec. 31

LOUISIANA FUTURITY, FG, $113,100, 2YO, F, 6F, 12-31.

6—

BIG TIME, f, 2, Astrology–Kitty’s Got Class, by Old Forester. O-Valene Farms LLC, B-Tom Curtis & Wayne Simpson (LA), T-Dallas Stewart, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $67,860.

1—

Spirited Beauty, f, 2, Star Guitar–Sunday’s Child, by Any Given Saturday. O-Brittlyn Stable, Inc, B-Brittlyn Inc (LA), $22,620.

2—

Winning Romance, f, 2, First Samurai–Lipstick Junky, by Flatter. O-Allied Racing Stable, LLC, B-Allied Racing Stable, LLC (LA), $12,441.

Also Ran: Halfglamorous, Louleigh, Rue Lala, Amoreena Star.

Winning Time: 1:13 2/5 (sy)

Margins: HF, NO, 5HF.