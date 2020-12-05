North American Non-Graded Stakes Results December 5

|MARYLAND JUVENILE FILLY CHAMPIONSHIP S., LRL, $100,000, 2YO, F, 7F, 12-5.
|2—
|STREET LUTE, f, 2, Street Magician–Alottalute, by Midnight Lute. ($10,500 ’19 FTMYRL). O-Lucky 7 Stables, B-Dr & Mrs Thomas Bowman & Dr Brooke Bowman (MD), T-John J. Robb, J-Xavier Perez, $60,000.
|1—
|Juror Number Four, f, 2, Into Mischief–Tasha’s Moon, by Malibu Moon. ($100,000 ’19 FTMYRL). O-Cash is King LLC and LC Racing LLC, B-Classic Thoroughbred XXIX (MD), $20,000.
|7—
|Maxine’s Tap Room, f, 2, Bourbon Courage–Sunday in Malibu, by Malibu Moon. ($135,000 2020 FTMTYO). O-William S Sparks, B-Dr Ronald Harris Parker (MD), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Buckey’s Charm, Targe, Liam’s Missy, Miss Nondescript, Heartful, Trip to Freedom.
|Winning Time: 1:24 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 3/4, NO.
|Odds: 2.00, 4.30, 3.90.
|MARYLAND JUVENILE FUTURITY, LRL, $100,000, 2YO, 7F, 12-5.
|3—
|JAXON TRAVELER, c, 2, Munnings–Listen Boy, by After Market. ($80,000 ’19 KEESEP; $140,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-West Point Thoroughbreds and Delfiner, Marvin, B-Dr & Mrs A Leonard Pineau (MD), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Johan Rosado, $60,000.
|4—
|Singlino, g, 2, Uncle Lino–Signaling, by Smoke Glacken. O-John E Worsley, B-Sycamore Hall Thoroughbreds, LLC (MD), $20,000.
|7—
|Latin Spice, g, 2, Buffum–Spanish Dream, by Sharp Humor. ($10,000 ’19 FTMYRL). O-DaCosta, Jason and Calypso Stable, B-Sergio Gomez (MD), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Ain’t Da Beer Cold, Alwaysinahurry, Doubleoseven, Hunter Joe.
|Winning Time: 1:25 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, 3, 3 1/4.
|Odds: 0.30, 14.50, 47.30.
|INAUGURAL S., TAM, $100,000, 2YO, 6F, 12-5.
|1—
|POPPY’S PRIDE, g, 2, Khozan–Lovely Lexi, by With Distinction. O-Stonehedge LLC, B-Stonehedge, LLC (FL), T-Michael Yates, J-Samy Camacho, $80,000.
|5—
|Al Heybay, c, 2, Shanghai Bobby–Circumstance, by Vindication. ($37,000 ’19 KEEJAN). O-Al Rashid Stables, LLC, B-Olin B Gentry (KY), $10,000.
|4—
|Thealligatorhunter, c, 2, Overanalyze–Garden Gloves, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Mattson, Peter D and Padilla, Tim P, B-Pete Mattson & Tim Padilla (MN), $5,000.
|Also Ran: Gatsby, Arrest Me Red, Tapsasional.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|Margins: 2 3/4, HF, HD.
|Odds: 1.20, 4.50, 30.00.
|PAN ZARETA S., FG, $75,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, A5 1/2FT, 12-5.
|2—
|ELLE Z, f, 3, City Zip–Court Appeal, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($7,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-M Bar O LLC, B-W S Farish & Lazy F Ranch (KY), T-Chris A. Hartman, J-Mitchell Murrill, $45,000.
|11—
|Into Mystic, f, 4, Into Mischief–Loveofalifetime, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($650,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Coleman, George Chris and King, Brad, B-Runnymede Farm, Inc & Catesby W ClayInvestment LLC (KY), $15,000.
|1—
|Winning Envelope, f, 4, More Than Ready–Granby Girl, by Badge of Silver. ($3,000 2018 KEEJAN). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Ramspring Farm (KY), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Play On, A Bit of Both, Change of Control, Dance Rhythms, Best Kept Secret, Sterling Miss, Xanthique, Mucho Amor, On Probation.
|Winning Time: 1:03 (gd)
|Margins: 1, NK, NK.
|Odds: 13.30, 1.60, 5.60.
|HOLIDAY INAUGURAL S., TP, $63,275, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 12-4.
|11—
|CHANCE TO SHINE, f, 4, Morning Line–Brief Contact, by Bertrando. ($18,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Peggy Thompson, B-Ledgelands LLC & Beatrice Ingham (KY), T-Chris A. Hartman, J-Chris Landeros, $38,285.
|14—
|Club Car, f, 4, Malibu Moon–Sittin At the Bar, by Into Mischief. ($120,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Ball, Michael and Katherine G, B-Brett A Brinkman & P Dale Ladner (KY), $12,350.
|6—
|Alittlelesstalk, f, 4, Demon Warlock–Trainingat the Bar, by Valid Wager. O-Warlock Stables, Barrett, Roddina A and Dougan, Kelly, B-Warlock Stables, A Floyd, K Dougan, M Hudson & Horseplayer’s Racing Club (WA), $4,750.
|Also Ran: Tomlin, A Thousand Reasons, Outburst (GB), New York Groove, Krunch, Sold It, Cambria.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|Margins: 2 3/4, 2 1/4, NK.
|Odds: 33.10, 3.80, 24.60.
|PAT WHITWORTH ILLINOIS DEBUTANTE S., HAW, $59,700, 2YO, F, 6 1/2F, 12-5.
|1—
|MY MORNING GAL, f, 2, Morning Line–Grabit, by Tapit. O-Arthur A Coontz, B-Arthur A Coontz (IL), T-Arthur A. Coontz, J-Juan F. Molina, Jr., $35,820.
|4—
|Avasarala, f, 2, Point of Entry–My Heavenly Sign, by Forest Camp. O-Catalano Thoroughbreds, Inc and LAZ Racing Stable, LLC, B-Catalano Thoroughbreds Inc (IL), $11,940.
|6—
|Jolina, f, 2, Lemon Drop Kid–Julie Be Good, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Richard Otto Stables, Inc, B-R Otto Stables, Inc (IL), $6,567.
|Also Ran: Heart of Reason, Katie M’lady.
|Winning Time: 1:20 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 1, 3 1/4.
|Odds: 6.30, 9.50, 0.50.
|SANDPIPER S., TAM, $50,000, 2YO, F, 6F, 12-5.
|5—
|FEELING MISCHIEF, f, 2, Into Mischief–True Feelings, by Latent Heat. O-Mellon Patch, Inc, B-Stonehaven Steadings (KY), T-Michael B. Campbell, J-Jesus Lopez Castanon, $30,000.
|10—
|Gulf Coast, f, 2, Union Rags–Sweet Success, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($240,000 ’19 KEESEP; $300,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-WinStar Stablemates Racing LLC, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr & W S Farish (KY), $10,000.
|2—
|Little Nesso, f, 2, Midshipman–Nesso, by Roman Ruler. O-Amaty Racing Stables, B-Amaty Racing Stables (KY), $5,000.
|Also Ran: Briella, Battle Cry, Special Princess, Wholebodemeister, You Never Call, Striking Chrome, Molly’s Angel, Hara.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2, 1 1/4, 2.
|Odds: 3.00, 3.30, 15.00.
Leave a Reply