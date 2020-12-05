North American Non-Graded Stakes Results December 5

PAN ZARETA S., FG, $75,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, A5 1/2FT, 12-5.

2—

ELLE Z, f, 3, City Zip–Court Appeal, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($7,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-M Bar O LLC, B-W S Farish & Lazy F Ranch (KY), T-Chris A. Hartman, J-Mitchell Murrill, $45,000.

11—

Into Mystic, f, 4, Into Mischief–Loveofalifetime, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($650,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Coleman, George Chris and King, Brad, B-Runnymede Farm, Inc & Catesby W ClayInvestment LLC (KY), $15,000.

1—

Winning Envelope, f, 4, More Than Ready–Granby Girl, by Badge of Silver. ($3,000 2018 KEEJAN). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Ramspring Farm (KY), $7,500.

Also Ran: Play On, A Bit of Both, Change of Control, Dance Rhythms, Best Kept Secret, Sterling Miss, Xanthique, Mucho Amor, On Probation.

Winning Time: 1:03 (gd)

Margins: 1, NK, NK.