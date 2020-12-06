North American Non-Graded Stakes Results December 6

NEW YORK STALLION SERIES S. (GREAT WHITE WAY DIVISION), AQU, $250,000, 2YO, 7F, 12-6.

8—

HOLD THE SALSA, c, 2, Hold Me Back–Northern Mambo, by King Cugat. O-Richard J Lugovich, B-Richard Lugovich (NY), T-Richard J. Lugovich, J-Junior Alvarado, $137,500.

2—

It’s Gravy, g, 2, Freud–It’s Macaroni, by City Zip. O-Mr Amore Stable, B-Mr AMORE Stables, LLC (NY), $50,000.

6—

Market Alert, g, 2, D’ Funnybone–Shakaleena, by Silver Deputy. O-WellSpring Stables, B-Wellspring Stables (NY), $30,000.

Also Ran: Windy Nations, Prospect Mountain, Horn of Plenty, Dreamer’s Disease, The King Cheek, New York One, Jacoba, Jacks American Pie.

Winning Time: 1:25 3/5 (ft)

Margins: NK, 1, NK.