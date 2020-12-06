North American Non-Graded Stakes Results December 6

|NEW YORK STALLION SERIES S. (FIFTH AVENUE DIVISION), AQU, $250,000, 2YO, F, 7F, 12-6.
|11—
|LAOBANONAPRAYER, f, 2, Laoban–Raffie’s Chance, by Raffie’s Majesty. ($17,000 ’18 FTNOCT; $15,000 2020 FTMTYO). O-Daniel Velazquez, B-Christina Deronda (NY), T-Daniel Velazquez, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $137,500.
|4—
|Jill’s a Hot Mess, f, 2, Laoban–Miss Peyote, by Orientate. O-Morton, Tobey L and America’s Pastime Stables, B-Michael J Galvin (NY), $50,000.
|3—
|Shanes Pretty Lady, f, 2, Bellamy Road–Sadietheprettylady, by Phone Trick. O-DutchessViews Farm, B-Dutchess Views Farm (NY), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Pop the Bubbly, Pazzion, Ms Wicked, Gray Destiny, Vive La Liberty, Flower’s Fortune, Athena Dancer, U Should B Dancing.
|Winning Time: 1:24 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 8, 3HF, NO.
|Odds: 1.00, 13.30, 7.00.
|NEW YORK STALLION SERIES S. (GREAT WHITE WAY DIVISION), AQU, $250,000, 2YO, 7F, 12-6.
|8—
|HOLD THE SALSA, c, 2, Hold Me Back–Northern Mambo, by King Cugat. O-Richard J Lugovich, B-Richard Lugovich (NY), T-Richard J. Lugovich, J-Junior Alvarado, $137,500.
|2—
|It’s Gravy, g, 2, Freud–It’s Macaroni, by City Zip. O-Mr Amore Stable, B-Mr AMORE Stables, LLC (NY), $50,000.
|6—
|Market Alert, g, 2, D’ Funnybone–Shakaleena, by Silver Deputy. O-WellSpring Stables, B-Wellspring Stables (NY), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Windy Nations, Prospect Mountain, Horn of Plenty, Dreamer’s Disease, The King Cheek, New York One, Jacoba, Jacks American Pie.
|Winning Time: 1:25 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 1, NK.
|Odds: 5.20, 10.20, 9.60.
|GARLAND OF ROSES S., AQU, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 12-6.
|5—
|HONOR WAY, m, 6, Caleb’s Posse–Truth and Honor, by Yes It’s True. ($23,000 ’14 KEENOV; $77,000 2016 OBSJUN). O-Saul J Kupferberg, B-Candy Meadows LLC (KY), T-Charlton Baker, J-Jose Lezcano, $55,000.
|7—
|Honey I’m Good, f, 4, Shackleford–American Queen, by Quiet American. O-Almost Heaven Stables, B-Ann Fostock (FL), $20,000.
|4—
|Pacific Gale, m, 5, Flat Out–Pacific Whisper, by Forestry. ($50,000 ’15 KEENOV; $24,000 ’16 OBSAUG; $72,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Tobey L Morton, B-Bally Breeders (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Saguaro Row, Bridlewood Cat, Lady Ninja.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|Margins: 1HF, NK, 3 1/4.
|Odds: 2.75, 3.65, 4.30.
Leave a Reply