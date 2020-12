North American Non-Graded Stakes Results December 7

PENNSYLVANIA NURSERY S., PRX, $92,775, 2YO, 7F, 12-7.

1—

FIRE’S FINALE, c, 2, Jump Start–Exchanging Fire, by Exchange Rate. O-Kenwood Racing LLC and Degaetano and Pastore, Inc, B-Kenwood Racing, LLC (PA), T-Kelly J. Breen, J-Mychel J. Sanchez, $54,750.

12—

Kidnapped, g, 2, Violence–Bai Bai Baby, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Main Line Racing Stable, B-Main LIne Racing Stable (PA), $14,600.

3—

Just a Thought, g, 2, Uncle Lino–Schuylkilla, by With Distinction. O-Shirley A Lojeski, B-Shirley Lojeski (PA), $9,125.

Also Ran: Beren, Artistic Endeavor, Like a Saltshaker, Classy American, Louie’s Law, Tribal Notion, Plane Drunk, Frank N Ducky, Nice Ace.

Winning Time: 1:25 1/5 (ft)

Margins: 1, 3 1/4, HF.