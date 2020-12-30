Pletcher send Mutasaabeq to Mucho Macho Man, Con Lima to Ginger Brew

Gulfstream Park will feature five 3-year-old stakes for 3-year-olds on Saturday, and Todd Pletcher has top contenders entered for the $100,000 Mucho Macho Man S. and $75,000 Ginger Brew S.

Mucho Macho Man Stakes – Race 10 (4:45 p.m. ET)

Grade 2 winner Mutasaabeq heads a field of 10 in the one-turn mile test. Winner of the Bourbon (G2) two back in his turf debut, the Todd Pletcher-trained Into Mischief colt switches back to the main track following an unplaced effort in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (G1) at Keeneland.

A $425,000 weanling purchase, Mutasaabeq has dirt form, winning his debut by 4 1/2 lengths and finishing third in the Hopeful (G1) at Saratoga. Luis Saez retains the mount.

Nashua (G3) winner Pickin’ Time should relish the cutback following a well-beaten fourth in the 1 1/8-mile Remsen (G2). Joe Bravo rides the Stay Thirsty colt for Kelly Breen. Easy Time, a $250,000 2-year-old purchase by Not This Time, will jump to stakes competition for Mark Casse following a 2 3/4-length debut win as the favorite on Woodbine’s Tapeta. Jose Ortiz takes the mount.

Awesome Gerry gets the services of Irad Ortiz Jr. after a runner-up effort in the Nov. 30 Jean-Lafitte S. at Delta Downs. Big Thorn exits a win in the off-the-turf Juvenile Turf S. at Gulfstream Park, and Paco Lopez has the reins for Saffie Joseph. Kiger and Raison d’Air were impressive maiden scorers two starts back.

Ginger Brew Stakes – Race 9 (4:13 p.m)

Con Lima, a multiple stakes runner-up on the main track, looms as a major contender for Pletcher following a 5 1/4-length triumph in her first turf effort, a Dec. 12 allowance/optional claimer at Gulfstream. The Commissioner filly will meet eight fillies in the mile turf test, and Paco Lopez will guide the front-runner.

Honey Pants will compete for favoritism off a runner-up in the Nov. 7 Stewart Manor S. at Aqueduct. The gray Cairo Prince filly broke her maiden by four lengths at Belmont Park when switching to turf two back, and Irad Ortiz will be up for Christophe Clement. Inthewinnerscircle earned her first win in the Nov. 21 Juvenile Turf Fillies at Gulfstream Park West, and the Mark Casse-trained daughter of Medaglia d’Oro will be running late with John Velazquez.

Last-out maiden winners Designer Ready, Karakatsie, and Oyster Box are also entered.

Limehouse Stakes – Race 7 (3:11 p.m.)

Eight sophomores will sprint 6 furlongs in the $75,000 Limehouse.

Drain the Clock, an authoritative winner of his first two outings, will try to rebound after losing his irons and jockey in the Jean-Lafitte. The Maclean’s Music colt has been favored in all three starts for Joseph, and Edgard Zayas has the mount.

Highway Bound and Runaway Magic will attract support in their first stakes attempt. Highway Bound exits a 1 3/4-length maiden tally at Belmont Park for Bill Mott, and Junior Alvarado will be up on the Into Mischief colt. Runaway Magic was last seen posting a 3 3/4-length maiden win at Churchill Downs for Rusty Arnold, and Julien Leparoux has the call on the Runhappy colt.

$75,000 Glitter Woman Stakes – Race 5 (2:06 p.m.)

Seven fillies will contest $75,000 Glitter Woman at 6 1/2 furlongs. Clement will be well-represented by Hit the Woah and Shop Girl.

Hit the Woah earned a field-best 90 Brisnet Speed rating when breaking her maiden over a sloppy track at Aqueduct last time, and Irad Ortiz Jr. will ride the Vancouver filly. Shop Girl, a daughter of Constitution, exits a 1 1/4-debut win at Aqueduct, and Saez guides the Chestnut.

Dania Beach Stakes – Race 4 (1:35 p.m.)

Cave Hill is a top contender among seven runners in the $75,000 Dania Beach at a mile on turf. A Godolphin homebred, the Frosted colt broke his maiden by six lengths at Indiana Grand in his second start, and he exits a turf allowance tally at Tampa Bay Downs. Jose Ortiz has the call for Brandon Walsh.

Last-out maiden scorers Fighting Force and Kentucky Pharoah are also part of the mix.