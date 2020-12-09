Sally’s Curlin, Letruska head Rampart; Lady’s Island defends title in Sugar Swirl

Gulfstream Park will offer five stakes on Saturday’s 11-race program, including a pair of Grade 3 events for fillies and mares on the main track.

Sally’s Curlin is among six in the $100,000 Rampart S. (G3) at a mile. In her last outing at Gulfstream, the 4-year-old Curlin filly posted a 2 3/4-length decision in the Hurricane Bertie S. (G3) in mid-March. The Dale Romans-trained chestnut finished third in the Derby City Distaff (G1) two back, and Sally’s Curlin should appreciate the class relief following an unplaced effort in the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (G1). Corey Lanerie guides the late runner.

Mexican champion Letruska, a sharp winner of the Shuvee (G3) at Saratoga two starts back, will cut back in distance following a fourth in Beldame Invitational (G2). Fausto Gutierrez trains the speedy 4-year-old filly, and Letruska is 2-for-2 on Gulfstream’s dirt. Emisael Jaramillo rides.

Bajan Girl, fourth in the Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2) when making her stakes debut in March, returns to stakes competition following a pair of convincing allowance scores at Gulfstream Park West, winning two starts at a mile by a combined 21 1/4 lengths. The Speightstown filly should be prominent from the start, and Edgar Prado will be up for Rohan Crichton.

Good Credence exits a victory over state-bred allowance foes at Belmont Park, and the 3-year-old is eligible to add to the pace with Junior Alvarado. Grade 3 runner-up Dream Marie and longshot Crumb Bun complete the field.

In the $100,000 Sugar Swirl S. (G3) at 6 furlongs, Lady’s Island is back to defend her title against five challengers. She romped wire-to-wire to a 6 3/4-length decision 12 months ago. A close second in the Honorable Miss (G3) at Saratoga two back, the 6-year-old Greatness mare exits a sixth at 5-2 odds in the Thoroughbred Club of America (G2) at Keeneland. Lady’s Island has never missed the board in 11 attempts over the track (7-2-2), and Jaramillo has the assignment for Georgina Baxter.

Cinnabunny will bring a two-race win streak to her stakes debut, and the 3-year-old Golden Lad filly will make her first start for new trainer Brad Cox. She exits a pair of convincing wins at Parx, and Irad Ortiz Jr. picks up the mount on the front-running specialist.

Golden Ami will put an unbeaten record on the line in her first stakes attempt. A six-length maiden debut maiden winner at Gulfstream last March, the 4-year-old Goldencents filly improved to 2-for-2 when rolling to a 5 1/2-length score over Woodbine’s Tapeta track on Nov. 14. The Josie Carrol charge will show speed with Tyler Gaffalione.

Sound Machine, a stakes winner at Gulfstream earlier this season and third in the Miss Preakness (G3) two back, is part of the mix for Saffie Joseph Jr. Aunt Nadine and Bronx Beauty are also entered.