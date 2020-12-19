Sleepy Eyes Todd edges Firenze Fire in Mr. Prospector

Sleepy Eyes Todd out-finished Firenze Fire by a half-length in Saturday’s $100,000 Mr. Prospector S. (G3) at Gulfstream Park. The 4-year-old colt completed the 7-furlong distance in 1:21.67.

Tyler Gaffalione was up for owner Thumbs Up Racing and trainer Miguel Silva, and Sleepy Eyes Todd left the starting gate as the 5-1 third choice. The Mr. Prospector marked his fourth stakes victory of 2020, and fifth overall.

He rated about five lengths off the pace as Wind of Change sped forward to establish opening splits in :22.07 and :44.35. Sleepy Eyes Todd advanced on the far turn, reaching the top of the stretch about a length behind the pacesetter, and accelerated to the lead with about a sixteenth of a mile remaining.

Firenze Fire, the 29-10 favorite, closed gamely on the far outside, but could not catch the winner. It was another 2 3/4 lengths back to 12-1 Mind Control in third. Wind of Change, Cool Arrow, Haikal, Lasting Legacy, Last Judgement, Diamond Oops, Majestic Dunhill, Ebben, and Zenden completed the order of finish.

Sleepy Eyes Todd was exiting a victory in the 7-furlong Lafayette S. on the Breeders’ Cup Saturday undercard at Keeneland, and the son of Paddy O’Prado showed his versatility when capturing the 1 1/8-mile Charles Town Classic (G2) in mid-August.

Bred in Kentucky by Two Hearts Farm and Kristen Goncharoff, Sleepy Eyes Todd has now earned $744,825 from a 15-8-2-0 record.