Sole Volante switches back to turf for Tropical Park Derby

Gulfstream Park offers three turf stakes on Saturday’s 11-race program.

Tropical Park Derby – Race 8 (3:40 p.m. ET)

Unraced since an 11th in the Kentucky Derby, Sole Volante will switch back to turf for Saturday’s $75,000 Tropical Park Derby. The Patrick Biancone-trained colt opened his racing career with a pair of turf wins, including the 2019 Pulpit S. at Gulfstream Park, before switching surfaces to join the Kentucky Derby trail.

The Karakontie gelding will face nine rivals in the 1 1/16-mile turf affair, and Luca Panici retains the mount.

Mike Maker has four entered. American Turf S. (G2) winner Fancy Liquor merits serious respect. A half-length second in the Nov. 6 Bryan Station S. on the Breeders’ Cup Friday undercard, the Lookin at Lucky colt will pick up the services of Tyler Gaffalione. Maker also has turf stakes victor Don Juan Kitten, a head second in the Saranac (G3) at Saratoga; allowance scorer Angelus Warrior; and Me and Mr. C, whose last win came against $32,000 claiming rivals.

Todd Pletcher will send out Colonel Liam. A convincing allowance winner when trying turf two starts back, the son of Liam’s Map was beaten less than a length in fourth when making his last appearance in the Aug. 15 Saratoga Derby Invitational S. Irad Ortiz Jr. guides the gray colt.

Grade 2-placed Dack Janiel’s, third most recently in the Dec. 5 Claiming Crown Jewel S. on the main track, will move back to the turf for Jack Sisterson. The Tonalist colt figures to be forwardly placed with Julien Leparoux. Juvenile Grade 3 winners By Your Side and Fighting Seabee are also entered, and stakes-placed Summer to Remember rounds out the field.

Tropical Park Oaks – Race 10 (4:42 ET)

Graded stakes winners Speaktomeofsummer and Stunning Sky are among an overflow field of 13 sophomore fillies entered for the $75,000 Tropical Park Oaks.

Other contenders in the 1 1/16-mile turf event include American Giant, who exits a 1 3/4-length victory in the Nov. 7 Cellars Shiraz S. at Gulfstream Park West; stakes heroine Ask Bariley; and Vigilantes Way, third as the favorite in the Nov. 15 Winter Memories S. at Aqueduct.

H. Allen Jerkens S. – Race 6 (2:38 p.m. ET)

The $75,000 H. Allen Jerkens S. kicks off the stakes action, and 11 runners will contest the 2-mile turf test.

Conviction Trade, Focus Group, Hieroglyphics, High Noon Rider, Muralist, and Treasure Trove are among the runners.