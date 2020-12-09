December 9, 2020

Spot Plays Dec. 10

BRIS Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Someday Jones, 3-1
(6th) Jerry the Nipper, 4-1
Charles Town (1st) Irish Fix, 4-1
(3rd) She Gives Me Fits, 5-1
Delta Downs (1st) Bigjim’s Silvergal, 6-1
(4th) Extra Dough, 5-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Jail House, 9-2
(2nd) Steadytillready, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Isle of Man, 5-1
(5th) Glorious Gal, 4-1
Laurel Park (1st) Ferocious Storm, 4-1
(7th) Burgess, 4-1
Los Alamitos (1st) Queen Carmelita, 6-1
(3rd) Governance, 5-1
Turfway Park (4th) Fort Marsh, 4-1
(5th) War Ensign, 5-1

 

