Spot Plays Dec. 11

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Wishes and Dreams, 3-1
|(2nd) Vodka Lemonade, 9-2
|Charles Town
|(1st) Grey Invasion, 8-1
|(4th) Im a Tricky One, 5-1
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Customs in Dixie, 3-1
|(2nd) Bella Belle, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Reservenotattained, 4-1
|(5th) Hard Lighting, 6-1
|Laurel Park
|(5th) Proud Enough, 7-2
|(6th) Bluefield, 3-1
|Los Alamitos
|(2nd) Lozlovian, 4-1
|(6th) Kennebec, 9-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Spin Doctor, 5-1
|(7th) Astro Jak, 4-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Unparalleled, 5-1
|(5th) Dupree, 9-2
|Remington Park
|(2nd) Game to Play, 5-1
|(3rd) Sally G, 9-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(4th) Mermaid Kisses, 3-1
|(5th) Lauda Speed, 7-2
|Turfway Park
|(2nd) St. Louise, 3-1
|(3rd) Skip Tewmey, 3-1
