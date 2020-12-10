December 10, 2020

Spot Plays Dec. 11

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Wishes and Dreams, 3-1
(2nd) Vodka Lemonade, 9-2
Charles Town (1st) Grey Invasion, 8-1
(4th) Im a Tricky One, 5-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Customs in Dixie, 3-1
(2nd) Bella Belle, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Reservenotattained, 4-1
(5th) Hard Lighting, 6-1
Laurel Park (5th) Proud Enough, 7-2
(6th) Bluefield, 3-1
Los Alamitos (2nd) Lozlovian, 4-1
(6th) Kennebec, 9-2
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Spin Doctor, 5-1
(7th) Astro Jak, 4-1
Penn National (1st) Unparalleled, 5-1
(5th) Dupree, 9-2
Remington Park (2nd) Game to Play, 5-1
(3rd) Sally G, 9-2
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) Mermaid Kisses, 3-1
(5th) Lauda Speed, 7-2
Turfway Park (2nd) St. Louise, 3-1
(3rd) Skip Tewmey, 3-1

