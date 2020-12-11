Spot Plays Dec. 12

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Runningwscissors, 8-1
|(5th) What’s My Category, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Longstorylucy, 6-1
|(4th) Wish in the Castle, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(4th) For Real Alice, 9-2
|(5th) Big Time, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Iconic, 7-2
|(6th) Sound Machine, 5-1
|Hawthorne
|(1st) Classofsixtynine, 7-2
|(2nd) Quiet Drama, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Adabel, 7-2
|(2nd) End All Get All, 7-2
|Los Alamitos
|(3rd) Sweet Sonny, 3-1
|(5th) Manhattan Up, 6-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Charm of the City, 3-1
|(5th) Family Jet, 3-1
|Remington Park
|(2nd) Kipper, 3-1
|(6th) Cascade King, 4-1
|Tampa Bay
|(3rd) Legal Deal, 7-2
|(4th) Rachel’s Wish, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(3rd) Radiantrithym, 3-1
|(6th) Glennwood, 8-1
