Spot Plays Dec. 12

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Runningwscissors, 8-1
(5th) What’s My Category, 3-1
Charles Town (1st) Longstorylucy, 6-1
(4th) Wish in the Castle, 3-1
Fair Grounds (4th) For Real Alice, 9-2
(5th) Big Time, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Iconic, 7-2
(6th) Sound Machine, 5-1
Hawthorne (1st) Classofsixtynine, 7-2
(2nd) Quiet Drama, 4-1
Laurel Park (1st) Adabel, 7-2
(2nd) End All Get All, 7-2
Los Alamitos (3rd) Sweet Sonny, 3-1
(5th) Manhattan Up, 6-1
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Charm of the City, 3-1
(5th) Family Jet, 3-1
Remington Park (2nd) Kipper, 3-1
(6th) Cascade King, 4-1
Tampa Bay (3rd) Legal Deal, 7-2
(4th) Rachel’s Wish, 3-1
Turfway Park (3rd) Radiantrithym, 3-1
(6th) Glennwood, 8-1

