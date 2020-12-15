Spot Plays Dec. 16

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(4th) Little Leo, 5-1
|(5th) My Girl Lexi, 7-2
|Delta Downs
|(2nd) Rose Crown, 9-2
|(3rd) Muffin Nuts, 5-1
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Lady of Luxury, 3-1
|(3rd) Affairs Unlimited, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Phantom Dance, 8-1
|(5th) Gran Casique, 7-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Glitter Girl, 3-1
|(5th) Nantan, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|(4th) Miss Heart, 6-1
|(5th) Johnny Casino, 3-1
|Parx
|(1st) Ironbound, 4-1
|(2nd) Your Awesome Boss, 7-2
|Penn National
|(2nd) Sacred Sho Girl, 3-1
|(3rd) Shanghai Magic, 7-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Contraflow, 3-1
|(4th) Strict Vow, 4-1
