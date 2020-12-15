December 15, 2020

Spot Plays Dec. 16

December 15, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (4th) Little Leo, 5-1
(5th) My Girl Lexi, 7-2
Delta Downs (2nd) Rose Crown, 9-2
(3rd) Muffin Nuts, 5-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Lady of Luxury, 3-1
(3rd) Affairs Unlimited, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Phantom Dance, 8-1
(5th) Gran Casique, 7-2
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Glitter Girl, 3-1
(5th) Nantan, 3-1
Mountaineer (4th) Miss Heart, 6-1
(5th) Johnny Casino, 3-1
Parx (1st) Ironbound, 4-1
(2nd) Your Awesome Boss, 7-2
Penn National (2nd) Sacred Sho Girl, 3-1
(3rd) Shanghai Magic, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Contraflow, 3-1
(4th) Strict Vow, 4-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions