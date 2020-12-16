Spot Plays Dec. 17

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Prospect Mountain, 6-1
|(7th) Jeomography, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Personal Server, 5-1
|(3rd) Katalima, 7-2
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Toni’s Star, 6-1
|(5th) One Time Gem, 4-1
|Fair Grounds
|(5th) Tuffology, 9-2
|(7th) Sweet Blindness, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) Izshefrosted, 6-1
|(8th) Kobe Fifty Two, 10-1
|Laurel
|(5th) Boston Light, 3-1
|(8th) Halfinthewrapper, 9-2
|Los Alamitos
|(1st) Hot Socks, 6-1
|(4th) Well Done Sally, 7-2
|Turfway Park
|(2nd) Dolci, 7-2
|(8th) Brody’s Girl, 10-1
