December 17, 2020

Spot Plays Dec. 17

December 16, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Prospect Mountain, 6-1
(7th) Jeomography, 3-1
Charles Town (1st) Personal Server, 5-1
(3rd) Katalima, 7-2
Delta Downs (1st) Toni’s Star, 6-1
(5th) One Time Gem, 4-1
Fair Grounds (5th) Tuffology, 9-2
(7th) Sweet Blindness, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (4th) Izshefrosted, 6-1
(8th) Kobe Fifty Two, 10-1
Laurel (5th) Boston Light, 3-1
(8th) Halfinthewrapper, 9-2
Los Alamitos (1st) Hot Socks, 6-1
(4th) Well Done Sally, 7-2
Turfway Park (2nd) Dolci, 7-2
(8th) Brody’s Girl, 10-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions