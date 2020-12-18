December 19, 2020

Spot Plays Dec. 19

December 18, 2020

BRIS Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Get the Candy, 4-1
(6th) Happy Farm, 3-1
Charles Town (5th) Coleraine, 3-1
(10th) Cool Man Cletus, 9-2
Fair Grounds (3rd) Hidden Enemy, 7-2
(12th) Blameworthy, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (6th) Scar, 7-2
(11th) Girl Dad, 5-1
Hawthorne (2nd) You’re in Corey, 5-1
(6th) Placati, 7-2
Laurel (6th) Nautical Nature, 4-1
(7th) Wonderwall, 3-1
Los Alamitos (3rd) Gordy’s Boy, 7-2
(10th) Master Recovery, 8-1
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Noble Behavior, 8-1
(4th) Often Enough, 3-1
Remington Park (2nd) Fando, 4-1
(7th) Yankee Pride, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) Extra Gorgeous, 8-1
(7th) Twin Valor, 3-1
Turfway Park (2nd) Seductive, 7-2
(5th) Higher Authority, 8-1

