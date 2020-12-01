December 1, 2020

Spot Plays Dec. 2

December 1, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (1st) Wee Arch, 6-1
(3rd) In the Gospel, 3-1
Delta Downs (1st) Sooner Schooner, 6-1
(2nd) Toni’s Star, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Money House, 5-1
(3rd) Arrivederia, 3-1
Mahoning Valley (1st) Spring City Gal, 9-2
(4th) Cascabell Queen, 9-2
Mountaineer (4th) Maxximum Energy, 9-2
(8th) Cash for the Soul, 3-1
Parx (1st) Commissioner Dave, 9-2
(3rd) Princess Areni, 7-2
Penn National (2nd) Documented, 9-2
(4th) Paranoia, 9-2
Remington Park (1st) Justaboutright, 3-1
(2nd) Lg Sheza Randomcat, 5-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Can’t Katz Her, 6-1
(5th) Dohko, 9-2
Turfway Park (2nd) Mr. Everything, 4-1
(3rd) Orbette, 6-1

