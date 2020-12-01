Spot Plays Dec. 2

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(1st) Wee Arch, 6-1
|(3rd) In the Gospel, 3-1
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Sooner Schooner, 6-1
|(2nd) Toni’s Star, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Money House, 5-1
|(3rd) Arrivederia, 3-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(1st) Spring City Gal, 9-2
|(4th) Cascabell Queen, 9-2
|Mountaineer
|(4th) Maxximum Energy, 9-2
|(8th) Cash for the Soul, 3-1
|Parx
|(1st) Commissioner Dave, 9-2
|(3rd) Princess Areni, 7-2
|Penn National
|(2nd) Documented, 9-2
|(4th) Paranoia, 9-2
|Remington Park
|(1st) Justaboutright, 3-1
|(2nd) Lg Sheza Randomcat, 5-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Can’t Katz Her, 6-1
|(5th) Dohko, 9-2
|Turfway Park
|(2nd) Mr. Everything, 4-1
|(3rd) Orbette, 6-1
