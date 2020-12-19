December 19, 2020

Spot Plays Dec. 20

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Caramocha, 9-2
(3rd) Madera, 4-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Danza Lauren, 3-1
(4th) Swinging Greeley, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Pugin, 6-1
(2nd) Nimble Beast, 3-1
Hawthorne (1st) Chlobee, 8-1
(2nd) Musial, 9-2
Laurel Park (2nd) Instigated, 3-1
(5th) Solea, 6-1
Los Alamitos (3rd) Bottle Neck, 8-1
(4th) You Wanna Ear Rip, 3-1
Mountaineer (2nd) Hellcat Warrior, 6-1
(4th) Tuf Intensity, 6-1
Remington Park (1st) Justaboutright, 7-2
(2nd) Ronald Dale, 8-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Change It All, 3-1
(5th) Arazi Like Move, 8-1

