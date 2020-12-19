Spot Plays Dec. 20

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Caramocha, 9-2
|(3rd) Madera, 4-1
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Danza Lauren, 3-1
|(4th) Swinging Greeley, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Pugin, 6-1
|(2nd) Nimble Beast, 3-1
|Hawthorne
|(1st) Chlobee, 8-1
|(2nd) Musial, 9-2
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Instigated, 3-1
|(5th) Solea, 6-1
|Los Alamitos
|(3rd) Bottle Neck, 8-1
|(4th) You Wanna Ear Rip, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) Hellcat Warrior, 6-1
|(4th) Tuf Intensity, 6-1
|Remington Park
|(1st) Justaboutright, 7-2
|(2nd) Ronald Dale, 8-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Change It All, 3-1
|(5th) Arazi Like Move, 8-1
