December 8, 2020

Spot Plays Dec. 9

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (2nd) A Powerful Tale, 6-1
(7th) Morgan County, 7-2
Delta Downs (1st) Favorite Son, 9-2
(5th) Ray’s Kimua, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Too Much War, 4-1
(3rd) Charliecando, 3-1
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Miss Legs, 3-1
(3rd) Dougs Morning Pick, 4-1
Mountaineer (1st) Roses for Doug, 9-2
(2nd) Trouble X Two, 6-1
Parx (1st) Audience of One, 3-1
(2nd) Heart of a Dreamer, 4-1
Penn National (2nd) Biff, 3-1
(3rd) Cactus Jack, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Sapphire Jubilee, 9-2
(3rd) Kaleidoscope Kid, 7-2
Turfway Park (1st) Threatlevelmidnite, 7-2
(3rd) Corot, 3-1

