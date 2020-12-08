Spot Plays Dec. 9

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(2nd) A Powerful Tale, 6-1
|(7th) Morgan County, 7-2
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Favorite Son, 9-2
|(5th) Ray’s Kimua, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Too Much War, 4-1
|(3rd) Charliecando, 3-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Miss Legs, 3-1
|(3rd) Dougs Morning Pick, 4-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Roses for Doug, 9-2
|(2nd) Trouble X Two, 6-1
|Parx
|(1st) Audience of One, 3-1
|(2nd) Heart of a Dreamer, 4-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) Biff, 3-1
|(3rd) Cactus Jack, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Sapphire Jubilee, 9-2
|(3rd) Kaleidoscope Kid, 7-2
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Threatlevelmidnite, 7-2
|(3rd) Corot, 3-1
Leave a Reply