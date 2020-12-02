December 2, 2020

Spot Plays December 3

December 2, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Miami Mumbles, 3-1
(5th) Dancing Kiki, 9-2
Charles Town (1st) Fappiano Rocket, 9-2
(6th) Dedicated, 3-1
Delta Downs (1st) Hurricane Tizway, 6-1
(4th) Honor My Speed, 6-1
Fair Grounds (3rd) Dixie Street, 7-2
(9th) Heart That Binds, 10-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Irazu, 6-1
(9th) Dancing Doll, 10-1
Laurel (6th) Little Miss Raelyn, 7-2
(8th) Sand in My Shoes, 4-1
Remington Park (1st) Hello Darling, 7-2
(2nd) Gray Girl, 6-1
Turfway Park (2nd) Sheesa Pontiac, 7-2
(7th) Final Jeopardy, 9-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions