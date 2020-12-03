Spot Plays December 4

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(4th) Therisastormbrewin, 10-1
|(6th) Kid Cash, 6-1
|Charles Town
|(4th) Angle of Attack, 8-1
|(7th) Dat Dares Gold, 9-2
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Indy Tourist, 3-1
|(4th) Foursweetnieces, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Black V. K. 20-1
|(4th) Dream d’Oro, 5-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Tappahannock, 4-1
|(3rd) Wye Mumbo, 3-1
|Los Alamitos
|(1st) Royal Seeker, 5-1
|(6th) Natural History, 8-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) Lucky Lover Boy, 5-1
|(9th) Tribal Princess, 4-1
|Remington Park
|(3rd) Love My Ride, 3-1
|(4th) Machos Vision, 8-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) Clarist, 6-1
|(7th) Tenerife Moon, 10-1
|Turfway Park
|(3rd) The Sheik of Araby, 7-2
|(6th) King Theo, 4-1
