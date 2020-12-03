December 4, 2020

Spot Plays December 4

December 3, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Therisastormbrewin, 10-1
(6th) Kid Cash, 6-1
Charles Town (4th) Angle of Attack, 8-1
(7th) Dat Dares Gold, 9-2
Fair Grounds (1st) Indy Tourist, 3-1
(4th) Foursweetnieces, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Black V. K. 20-1
(4th) Dream d’Oro, 5-1
Laurel Park (1st) Tappahannock, 4-1
(3rd) Wye Mumbo, 3-1
Los Alamitos (1st) Royal Seeker, 5-1
(6th) Natural History, 8-1
Penn National (2nd) Lucky Lover Boy, 5-1
(9th) Tribal Princess, 4-1
Remington Park (3rd) Love My Ride, 3-1
(4th) Machos Vision, 8-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Clarist, 6-1
(7th) Tenerife Moon, 10-1
Turfway Park (3rd) The Sheik of Araby, 7-2
(6th) King Theo, 4-1

