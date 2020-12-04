December 4, 2020

Spot Plays December 5

December 4, 2020

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (5th) La Urbana, 4-1
(10th) Mr. Buff, 6-1
Charles Town (3rd) Sing Frosty, 8-1
(6th) Wish in the Castle, 3-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Ten Brownies, 5-1
(4th) Jackfruit, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Conrad the Red, 8-1
(7th) Temple, 4-1
Hawthorne (6th) I’m Corfu. 6-1
(9th) She’s Honorable, 5-1
Laurel (3rd) Charlie Potatoes, 7-2
(7th) Street Lute, 3-1
Los Alamitos (3rd) Kalliniki, 4-1
(6th) Honor America, 9-2
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Jlo Can Dance, 6-1
(5th) Ruling Empire, 4-1
Remington Park (2nd) U S Hero, 7-2
(6th) Cool Edge, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (7th) Midnight Traveler, 5-1
(9th) Battle Cry, 8-1
Turfway Park (1st) Hickory Hill, 5-1
(4th) Over to You, 9-2

