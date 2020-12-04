Spot Plays December 5

|Aqueduct
|
|(5th) La Urbana, 4-1
|
|
|(10th) Mr. Buff, 6-1
|Charles Town
|
|(3rd) Sing Frosty, 8-1
|
|
|(6th) Wish in the Castle, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|
|(2nd) Ten Brownies, 5-1
|
|
|(4th) Jackfruit, 3-1
| Gulfstream Park
|
|(3rd) Conrad the Red, 8-1
|
|
|(7th) Temple, 4-1
|Hawthorne
|
|(6th) I’m Corfu. 6-1
|
|
|(9th) She’s Honorable, 5-1
|Laurel
|
|(3rd) Charlie Potatoes, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) Street Lute, 3-1
|Los Alamitos
|
|(3rd) Kalliniki, 4-1
|
|
|(6th) Honor America, 9-2
|Mahoning Valley
|
|(2nd) Jlo Can Dance, 6-1
|
|
|(5th) Ruling Empire, 4-1
|Remington Park
|
|(2nd) U S Hero, 7-2
|
|
|(6th) Cool Edge, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|
|(7th) Midnight Traveler, 5-1
|
|
|(9th) Battle Cry, 8-1
|Turfway Park
|
|(1st) Hickory Hill, 5-1
|
|
|(4th) Over to You, 9-2
Leave a Reply