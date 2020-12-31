Spot Plays Jan. 1

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Funny Bones Flag, 4-1
|(5th) Road to Meath, 7-2
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Grand Priority, 3-1
|(4th) Love of My Heart, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Dontpushyourluck, 7-2
|(3rd) Eagerly, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Italian Dressing, 5-1
|(3rd) Bear Force Won, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Lure Him In, 5-1
|(4th) Side Effect, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Iron of Reality, 9-2
|(7th) Tapwood, 9-2
|Turfway Park
|(4th) Visitant, 3-1
|(5th) Ready N Waiting, 7-2
Leave a Reply