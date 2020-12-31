December 31, 2020

Spot Plays Jan. 1

December 31, 2020

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Funny Bones Flag, 4-1
(5th) Road to Meath, 7-2
Fair Grounds (2nd) Grand Priority, 3-1
(4th) Love of My Heart, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Dontpushyourluck, 7-2
(3rd) Eagerly, 3-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Italian Dressing, 5-1
(3rd) Bear Force Won, 3-1
Santa Anita (1st) Lure Him In, 5-1
(4th) Side Effect, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Iron of Reality, 9-2
(7th) Tapwood, 9-2
Turfway Park (4th) Visitant, 3-1
(5th) Ready N Waiting, 7-2

