Anothertwistafate adds turf win in San Gabriel, eyes Pegasus World Cup options

Fourth as the favorite when trying turf in the Nov. 29 Seabiscuit H. (G2), Anothertwistafate benefited from blinkers, and a less convoluted pace scenario, in Saturday’s $201,000 San Gabriel Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita. Seabiscuit winner Count Again, who took over favoritism at even-money this time, was eased home in last.

Anothertwistafate was giving the trainer/jockey tandem of Peter Miller and Joel Rosario their second graded win of the New Year, after Hembree in Friday’s Joe Hernandez (G2). Although the tactics were different from late-running Hembree, Rosario once again made the right judgment call.

The 2.80-1 second choice broke alertly and appeared ready to lead, until the 5-1 Bob and Jackie hustled with intent to his inside. Rosario let that rival go, and Anothertwistafate sat in an isolated second as Bob and Jackie rolled through splits of :23.02 and :46.95 on the firm course.

Advancing to challenge at the 6-furlong mark in 1:11.62, Anothertwistafate seized control entering the stretch. Bob and Jackie gamely tried to respond, but the winner had too much in hand. Anothertwistafate crossed the wire 2 1/4 lengths clear in 1:46.63 for 1 1/8 miles.

“The first half-mile, he was a little rank,” Miller told Santa Anita publicity, “then Joel got him to settle. Joel recommended the blinkers after his last race. He made the lead and was gawking around. We wanted him to have a target (today).”

“It was the first time with blinkers today,” Rosario noted, “and he broke really quick out of there. It looked like the other horse (Bob and Jackie) really wanted to go to the lead, so I had to just let it work out a little bit, let him sit off and he did. He was fine after I put him behind the other horse. He was good.

“Today having the blinkers on helped – he was more focused today. I never rode him before his last start, but he improved today.”

Next Shares, the 2019 San Gabriel winner, just staved off Multiplier in a photo for third. Next came Bowies Hero, Cleopatra’s Strike, and Count Again, who appeared to commence a rally on the far turn before stalling. Jockey Juan Hernandez wrapped up on him, and Count Again completed the circuit in his own time.

“Juan said when he asked him, he didn’t pursue,” trainer Phil D’Amato said.

Owned by Peter Redekop B. C. Ltd., Anothertwistafate was adding a turf stakes to his portfolio on dirt and synthetic for original trainer Blaine Wright. The son of Scat Daddy first made a name for himself on the Golden Gate Fields Tapeta, where he capped a three-race winning streak with a romp in the 2019 El Camino Real Derby. Runner-up in the Sunland Park Derby (G3) and Lexington (G3) on dirt, he was sidelined after a 10th in that year’s Preakness (G1).

Anothertwistafate was not seen again until his triumph in the Sept. 10 Longacres Mile (G3), and he switched to Miller thereafter. The triple-surface threat now sports a mark of 10-5-2-0, $490,505.

Miller alluded to that versatility when mentioning his Pegasus World Cup Day options at Gulfstream Park Jan. 23.

“We’ll look at the Pegasus, both the turf and the dirt. The dirt is more money, but obviously, there’s tougher horses in there.”

A $360,000 OBS June purchase as a 2-year-old in training, Anothertwistafate was bred in Kentucky by Pursuit of Success. The 5-year-old is out of the First Defence mare Imprecation, who has since produced the multiple stakes-placed Ajourneytofreedom. The Juddmonte-bred Imprecation is a half-sister to multiple French Group 1 queen Nebraska Tornado as well as Group/graded winners Burning Sun and Mirabilis, the dam of Group 3 scorer Monarchs Glen.