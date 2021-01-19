January 19, 2021

Brisnet Northern California Speed by Circuit Jan. 11-17

January 19, 2021 Brisnet Staff Speed by Circuit Reports 0

Top Winning Speed Ratings (1/11-1/17) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Conquest Lemonraid 7G 1m (ft) GG 1/16 87
Pour On the Cole 4G 1m (ft) GG 1/17 84
Incredible Luck 8G 1m (ft) GG 1/15 81
Kaline 4G 1m (ft) GG 1/15 81
Little John 4G 1m (ft) GG 1/17 78
Totally Normal 4F 1m (ft) GG 1/16 73
Top Winning Speed Ratings (1/11-1/17) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Slam Dunk Sermon 4G 5 1/2f (ft) GG 1/17 86
Square Deal 4G 5 1/2f (ft) GG 1/16 86
Should Be Illegal 4C 6f (ft) GG 1/17 82
Sing in the Wind 6M 5 1/2f (ft) GG 1/16 82
Cinderellas Prince 5G 5 1/2f (ft) GG 1/16 81
Persuasive Lips 4F 5 1/2f (ft) GG 1/16 79
Star Racer 4G 5 1/2f (ft) GG 1/17 79
Vronilla Parfait 8M 5 1/2f (ft) GG 1/17 79
Nice and True 4F 5 1/2f (ft) GG 1/16 75
Smile for Ashley 5G 5 1/2f (ft) GG 1/17 70
Bee Einstein 4F 5 1/2f (ft) GG 1/16 69
Top Winning Speed Ratings (1/11-1/17) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Stalking Shadow 3C 1m (ft) GG 1/15 80
Ten the Smart Way 3F 5 1/2f (ft) GG 1/16 79
Atlantic Strike 3F 5 1/2f (ft) GG 1/16 78
Raging Waters 3C 6f (ft) GG 1/15 78
Cristiano’s Dream 3C 5 1/2f (ft) GG 1/17 75
Maggie’s Magic 3F 5 1/2f (ft) GG 1/17 74
Good Time Dolly 3F 6f (ft) GG 1/15 72
Run the Blues Away 3F 5f (ft) GG 1/15 72
Colavito 3G 6f (ft) GG 1/15 70
Bourbonwithatwist 3G 5 1/2f (ft) GG 1/15 68

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions