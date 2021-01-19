Brisnet Northern California Speed by Circuit Jan. 11-17

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Conquest Lemonraid
|7G
|1m (ft)
|GG 1/16
|87
|Pour On the Cole
|4G
|1m (ft)
|GG 1/17
|84
|Incredible Luck
|8G
|1m (ft)
|GG 1/15
|81
|Kaline
|4G
|1m (ft)
|GG 1/15
|81
|Little John
|4G
|1m (ft)
|GG 1/17
|78
|Totally Normal
|4F
|1m (ft)
|GG 1/16
|73
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Slam Dunk Sermon
|4G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 1/17
|86
|Square Deal
|4G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 1/16
|86
|Should Be Illegal
|4C
|6f (ft)
|GG 1/17
|82
|Sing in the Wind
|6M
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 1/16
|82
|Cinderellas Prince
|5G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 1/16
|81
|Persuasive Lips
|4F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 1/16
|79
|Star Racer
|4G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 1/17
|79
|Vronilla Parfait
|8M
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 1/17
|79
|Nice and True
|4F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 1/16
|75
|Smile for Ashley
|5G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 1/17
|70
|Bee Einstein
|4F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 1/16
|69
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Stalking Shadow
|3C
|1m (ft)
|GG 1/15
|80
|Ten the Smart Way
|3F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 1/16
|79
|Atlantic Strike
|3F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 1/16
|78
|Raging Waters
|3C
|6f (ft)
|GG 1/15
|78
|Cristiano’s Dream
|3C
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 1/17
|75
|Maggie’s Magic
|3F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 1/17
|74
|Good Time Dolly
|3F
|6f (ft)
|GG 1/15
|72
|Run the Blues Away
|3F
|5f (ft)
|GG 1/15
|72
|Colavito
|3G
|6f (ft)
|GG 1/15
|70
|Bourbonwithatwist
|3G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 1/15
|68
