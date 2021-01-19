Brisnet Trainer/Jockey Stats Jan. 19

|Trainer/Jockey Combo
|Starts
|Wins
|Win %
|Ron Faucheux/Florent Geroux
|20
|9
|45%
|Kevin S. Patterson/Gerald Almodovar
|18
|8
|44%
|Scott A. Lake/Ruben Silvera
|16
|7
|44%
|Chris A. Hartman/Mitchell Murrill
|23
|10
|43%
|Justin R. Evans/Luis Negron
|35
|15
|43%
|Larry E. Smith/Sonny Leon
|17
|7
|41%
|Nancy Summers/Duane Lee Sterling
|17
|7
|41%
|Anthony Farrior/Arnaldo Bocachica
|35
|14
|40%
|Chad C. Brown/Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|20
|8
|40%
|Brian T. Cunningham/Francisco Orduna-Rojas
|15
|6
|40%
|Hugh H. Robertson/Julio E. Felix
|28
|11
|39%
|Brandon L. Kulp/Edwin Gonzalez
|18
|7
|39%
|Jay P. Bernardini/Guillermo Rodriguez
|21
|8
|38%
|Brittany T, Russell/Sheldon Russell
|24
|9
|38%
|Joel Berndt/Ry Eikleberry
|16
|6
|38%
|Karl Broberg/Timothy Thornton
|112
|41
|37%
|Thomas M. Amoss/Diego Saenz
|20
|7
|35%
|Danny Pish/Lane J. Luzzi
|29
|10
|34%
|John J. Robb/Xavier Perez
|38
|13
|34%
|Claudio A. Gonzalez/Alexander Crispin
|21
|7
|33%
|Eric R. Reed/Sonny Leon
|21
|7
|33%
|Elliot Sullivan/Sonny Leon
|15
|5
|33%
|Todd A. Pletcher/Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|34
|11
|32%
|Jose H. Delgado/Antonio A. Gallardo
|31
|10
|32%
|Jay P. Bernardini/Erik Barbaran
|25
|8
|32%
Leave a Reply