January 19, 2021

Brisnet Trainer/Jockey Stats Jan. 19

January 19, 2021 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Trainer/Jockey Combo   Starts   Wins   Win %
Ron Faucheux/Florent Geroux 20 9 45%
Kevin S. Patterson/Gerald Almodovar 18 8 44%
Scott A. Lake/Ruben Silvera 16 7 44%
Chris A. Hartman/Mitchell Murrill 23 10 43%
Justin R. Evans/Luis Negron 35 15 43%
Larry E. Smith/Sonny Leon 17 7 41%
Nancy Summers/Duane Lee Sterling 17 7 41%
Anthony Farrior/Arnaldo Bocachica 35 14 40%
Chad C. Brown/Irad Ortiz, Jr. 20 8 40%
Brian T. Cunningham/Francisco Orduna-Rojas 15 6 40%
Hugh H. Robertson/Julio E. Felix 28 11 39%
Brandon L. Kulp/Edwin Gonzalez 18 7 39%
Jay P. Bernardini/Guillermo Rodriguez 21 8 38%
Brittany T, Russell/Sheldon Russell 24 9 38%
Joel Berndt/Ry Eikleberry 16 6 38%
Karl Broberg/Timothy Thornton 112 41 37%
Thomas M. Amoss/Diego Saenz 20 7 35%
Danny Pish/Lane J. Luzzi 29 10 34%
John J. Robb/Xavier Perez 38 13 34%
Claudio A. Gonzalez/Alexander Crispin 21 7 33%
Eric R. Reed/Sonny Leon 21 7 33%
Elliot Sullivan/Sonny Leon 15 5 33%
Todd A. Pletcher/Irad Ortiz, Jr. 34 11 32%
Jose H. Delgado/Antonio A. Gallardo 31 10 32%
Jay P. Bernardini/Erik Barbaran 25 8 32%

 

